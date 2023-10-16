The Binghamton Athletics Department set the stage for an exciting basketball season with headliner Rich the Kid at the annual homecoming event.

For this year’s annual homecoming event #ONEBinghamton Madness, the Binghamton University (BU) Athletics Department got basketball fans pumped for the upcoming season with headliner Rich the Kid, a platinum-certified rapper from Queens, New York.

The event featured performances from students, fun prize raffles, Binghamton vs. Bearcats basketball scrimmages and a lot of very friendly competition. With the event scheduled to kick off at 6:07 p.m. — a tribute to the local area code — the doors opened at 5 p.m., and members of the BU student body and the surrounding community started streaming in to show their support.

“#ONEBinghamton Madness” was hosted in the University’s Events Center, the home of the women’s and men’s basketball teams, and tickets were free for all BU students. Prior to the event, dedicated sports fans had set up tables and tents outside the stadium to eat, drink and rally with their friends and family. Excitement for the approaching season could be felt from campus to Downtown Binghamton, where the local restaurants had set up balloons, food options and assorted tables in preparation for BU’s Homecoming. School spirit filled the air.

Patrick Norris, assistant coach to the BU’s men’s basketball team, said the support the team receives from the community is always a great start to the season.

“Having support from their fellow students means a lot to our guys, and we all feel lucky to be at [BU] for that reason,” Norris said. “A lot of schools don’t have that vibe. We are lucky.”

The vibe was certainly strong Friday night. As the pep squad began to play their opening number, fans waited in anticipation for the upcoming events of the evening. Fans were able to get a primary introduction to the 2023 season’s men’s and women’s teams, and both teams were welcomed with surrounding cheers and high-fives from Baxter, the University’s mascot.

Upon entry, Binghamton students were each given a raffle ticket, and the BU Athletics Department had set up opportunities to win a variety of prizes if participants were willing to compete in basketball-related games. Prizes included a brand-new electric scooter, a PlayStation 5, an 85” smart TV and even a chance at free tuition.

Halfway through the event, Rich the Kid took to the court to perform some of the most notable tracks in his discography. Famous for collaborating with other big names in the industry like 21 Savage, Kodak Black and Migos, his debut studio album “The World is Yours” featured songs that topped Billboard’s Hot 100 upon release.

Opening with his 2018 platinum-certified single with Kendrick Lamar, “New Freezer,” Rich the Kid went on to perform a few beloved tracks from the 2010s, including “Splashin,” “Fashion,” “Japan” and “Plug Walk.” Both of BU’s NCAA basketball teams had a blast dancing alongside him, and fans in the stands could be heard throughout the stadium rapping along.

Aidan Beigie, BU Music Presents (BUMP) chairman of the Student Association Programming Board and a senior majoring in business administration, commented on how great Rich the Kid’s #ONEBinghamton Madness performance was for Binghamton basketball fans.

“Raising school spirit is a very admirable effort,” Beigie said. “To see Rich the Kid come and hang out with our basketball team really made me smile!”

Norris commented on why this season’s #ONEBinghamton Madness was particularly special for his players.

“An event like this is so important to give our players a chance to show their personalities,” Norris said. “They’re talented athletes, but first and foremost they are hardworking kids chasing their dreams just like the rest of the student body.”

Sharing their talent with the rest of BU, both basketball teams gave fans a taste of what they could look forward to in the upcoming season. Each team played a 10-minute scrimmage, and players were loudly encouraged by attendees as they demonstrated their impressive dunking abilities and fine-tuned 3-point shots.

Zachary Cohan, a senior majoring in business administration, shared how the scrimmages got him excited for the 2023-2024 season.

“My favorite part of this event [was] the men’s and women’s scrimmages,” Cohan said. “I think the teams showcased a lot of potential, and I am very excited to see how the team dominates this upcoming season.”

Cohan also works for the BU Athletics Department as a ticket sales and marketing representative, and thinks that overall, #ONEBinghamton Madness was a total success.

“We are striving to build a fanbase at [BU] and having a lot of students come to show their support was amazing to see,” Cohan said. “I think #ONEBinghamton Madness was only just a taste of what’s to come for the energy that’ll be brought to games this season.”