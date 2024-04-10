In his third studio album, Gray takes a step back from his familiar modern pop sound and leans into an experimental 80’s techno pop.

Conan Gray has quickly cemented himself as one of Gen Z’s freshest pop singer songwriters with his catapulted rise to fame. A kid from Central Texas, Gray first became known as a YouTube vlogger writing songs in his bedroom to becoming one of the most popular artists for teens and young adults today. Known for his authenticity and relatability, Gray emerged with multi-platinum hit “Heather,” which acts as a precursor to the rest of his addictive sound.

“Found Heaven” is Gray’s third album and has broadened his image tenfold. Transitioning from the pop music we know and love today to the 80’s techno-pop that defines the album, Gray has established the fact that he can tastefully and masterfully experiment with genres. It’s evident that he took inspiration from the kings and queens of the 80’s — Queen, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Jon Bon Jovi, Elton John and more. He has paid homage to his heroes in a natural and modern sense.

The first and title track, “Found Heaven,” is defined by Queen-like harmonies and the single, “Lonely Dancers,” shows reminiscence of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” — both in his deadpan delivery and glitchy synth, which is a common theme throughout the whole album. “Eye of the Night” also draws on distinct parallels to Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name.”

However, Gray also brings a voice that is completely his own to the well-known genre. “Never Ending Song” and “Fainted Love” are both tracks that emphasize Gray’s maximalist pop interest mixed with a somewhat modern outlook on life. His last single to be released before the album, “Alley Rose,” is a heartbreaking ballad in the memory of Elton John and emerges as a clear showstopper of the album. Rich in strings and showcasing Gray’s vocal range, it sees Gray wandering through the streets of London where he was dumped, a detail given by the British accent he adopts throughout.

The biggest change in tone of the album comes at track eight, “Bourgeoisieses.” Here, he takes a break from heartbreak to poke fun at a richer class, painting himself as a low-class guy with a Gatsby-like urge to party with them. Although a bizarre notion from a 25-year-old millionaire, the song is sure to get stuck in your head for hours with its catchy rhythm and lyrics.

Though a primarily breakup album, “Found Heaven” still carefully documents the racy early stages of falling into love, only to be beaten up by it. The unraveling of the relationship coincides with a period of mourning for Gray, all of which is evident by the moodier turn the album takes toward the end. The fun of pop is not completely abandoned, but there is clearly more piano playing which adds to the somber mood Gray achieves. The final song of the album, “Winner,” expresses a more vulnerable side of him, where he addresses the wounds of his childhood, singing “I was only tryin’ to survive your chaos / Well, look at how it’s paid off.”

Despite Gray’s attempts at sincerity, there are moments throughout that sway closer to a caricature of the 80’s pop era than a true homage. As a whole, however, “Found Heaven” is an album that showcases Gray’s complexity, lyrical and vocal talent, and emphasizes his approach of transparency without fear of pain. On previous albums, romance and love existed as a mythical being slightly outside of grasp, yet here he writes about it having experienced it. In “Forever With Me,” Gray sings “I ain’t sorry / I wouldn’t change a thing,” allowing him to find solace and strength in knowing his capacity for love.

Rating: 4/5 Stars