The band's fourth studio album features a plethora of songs that speak about love and loss.

Sourced from Pitchfork “Bleachers” experiments with a new sound and meaningful lyrics to create an emotional album. Close

Despite being released 10 years following their debut in 2014, Jack Antonoff and the Bleachers have released their self-titled fourth studio album, “Bleachers.” Bleachers has left RCA Records after nine years and is now working in collaboration with Dirty Hit with their own label, Bleachers Band Recordings. We follow the band’s growth throughout “Bleachers” as it visits themes of rebirth and reinvention.

“I Am Right On Time”

The album is opened by a song that follows Antonoff’s journey through feeling lost within oneself, yet is highlighted with themes of rebirth and the start of a new journey, making it the perfect opening track. The sound feels new for Bleachers, yet holds a sense of familiarity in its resemblance to their past albums. This opening track sparks a theme found within this album, that this seems to be a new beginning for the band.

“Modern Girl”

As one of the first singles released off the album, Antonoff gives a very upbeat and nostalgic feeling within this track. With an upbeat saxophone track, reverbed guitar and muffled vocals, “Modern Girl” mimics a slight Bruce Springsteen sound giving it the sense of a nostalgic, 80s dance-track. It lyrically follows this theme as Antonoff describes a party-like setting transporting the listener to a very carefree and lively spot, where the party people are “modern girls” and “modern boys.”

“Jesus Is Dead”

With a fast paced, low synth beat and bass line, “Jesus Is Dead” shares Antonoff’s experience from the last 10 years within the band and through what was the end of an era. Though the song shares sadder themes of things not being the same, Antonoff shares a sense of reinvention within the Bleachers through the chorus, “Tell them to grease the wheels / Flip the hourglass, start up the steal,” giving a sense of rebirth hence the title of the track “Jesus Is Dead.”

“Me Before You”

“Me Before You” is a slow love song that follows Antonoff’s appreciation and newfound enjoyment for life after falling in love with someone new and how it changed him. The song opens on a slow deep synth sound, revisiting the 80’s theme that matches its warm romantic undertones. However, the build within the song lacks structure and fails to meet the other tracks of the album.

“Alma Mater”

The second single from the album, with a feature from Lana Del Ray, “Alma Mater” has an almost futuristic, eccentric sound. In a very Lana-Del-Ray-esque manner, the lyrics report to the listener a scene of modern Americana. In addition to “Me Before You,” it audibly falls short as it feels slightly lethargic, yet can also be seen as an experimental track from Antonoff considering its difference from the other tracks on the album.

“Tiny Moves”

The third single from the album, Antonoff brings a new sound to pop music through “Tiny Moves,” with a collection of synth and strings. “Tiny Moves” is a fun upbeat love song that follows Antonoff as he sings about the effect his lover has on him and his world and how the “tiniest moves” from her can mean everything to him.

“Isimo”

“Isimo” follows an uplifting reflection about success. With the repetition of the lyrics “Look at you, you made it out,” this track feels like the happy ending to a movie on hardship and self-built success. This prideful reflection matches not only the sound of the album with its light saxophone and string harmonies, but also matches the theme built by the album.

“Woke up Today”

This track revisits the religious undertones built by “Jesus Is Dead,” yet revisits the romantic growth found in “Tiny Moves,” as Antonoff sings about how his love has changed his life. This track acts as a breath of fresh air from the sound of the album, as it holds the same heart the album delivers, yet offers it in a new acoustic perspective.

“Self Respect”

This track resembles the sounds of the Bleachers second studio album, “Gone Now,” as it holds the famous Bleacher synth matched with Antonoff’s low monotone singing about wanting to do something he will regret. “Self Respect” is a diversion to the album’s original theme of growth and renewal.

“Hey Joe”

“Hey Joe” revisits a nostalgic vintage Americana theme along with an upbeat acoustic bass sound, touching on letting go of a traumatic past to better oneself. Where other songs on this album fall short, “Hey Joe” holds a build and release that follows a story that is evenly matched by its sound.

“Call Me After Midnight”

This song features Sam Dew, a musician that worked with Antonoff in the past in their band Red Hearse, and they reference their song “Born to Bleed” through the lyrics while also drawing large similarities in “Call Me After Midnight” to Red Hearse’s self-titled album musically.

“We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever”

While following Antonoff’s journey in new beginnings, “We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever” gives the listener a track about letting go of the past. This song is not only lyrically strong but is evenly matched with a strong build between Antonoff’s vocals and competing harmonies between acoustic guitar and synth, taking the listener on a journey of change.

“Ordinary Heaven”

Starting slow and gradually building a beat, “Ordinary Heaven” is about embracing the good within one’s life. According to Genius, the song finishes with a recording from Rodney Mullen from the Tony Hawk documentary “Until The Wheels Fall Off,” where he emphasizes the importance of resilience, almost acting as a conclusion toward the theme of the album.

“The Waiter”

The album ends on a song that shares a similar sound and message to “Ordinary Heaven.” Antonoff has gone almost completely synth in this track, signaling to the listener that there has been a sense of transformation throughout the album. After the track “Ordinary Heaven,” the message and sound feels a bit superfluous toward the theme of the album, causing this final track to fall short.

Rating: 3.5/5