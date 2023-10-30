Swift’s “From the Vault” tracks have fans speculating on the meaning behind the songs.

Exactly nine years after the release of her fifth studio album “1989,” Taylor Swift released the rerecorded album with an additional five new songs “From the Vault” in her pursuit to have legal ownership over her past music. These new songs have been well-received thus far with fans already speculating about the meaning behind her lyrics and why exactly the songs were omitted in the original release. Here is a closer look and analysis of these new songs and how they fit in with the original record.

“Slut!”

Swift revealed on Tumblr that the single “Blank Space” was chosen instead of this track because she felt it did not have an appropriate place in the album. However, she does note that she is very glad it is finally public and for good reason. The song does not contain the notable pop beat that is heard in the rest of the album, but instead, opts for a slower and more dramatic style as Swift reflects on how she has been scrutinized by the media for her dating life since the beginning of her career. In the “1989” prologue, she states, “I had become the target of slut shaming … the jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath.” This song portrays her feelings about the public criticism that she endured during this era of her life and how she did not let it prevent her from seeking love.

“Say Don’t Go”

In this track, Swift writes as if she is speaking to her lover as she begs them to give her a reason to stay once she realizes her feelings are no longer reciprocated. The song was co-written with Diane Warren, an award-winning songwriter who has also written hits such as Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” In an interview with People, Warren exclaimed that she is overjoyed that the song is finally out and that she loves it so much that she hopes that it will be a single. The song very much fits into the “1989” vibe by being upbeat and cheerful despite the sorrowful lyrics.

“Now That We Don’t Talk”

“Now That We Don’t Talk” focuses on the thoughts and feelings that arise at the end of a relationship and how neither person has any idea what is happening in each other’s lives when they used to know each other so well. This song can be seen as a continuation of “Say Don’t Go” by showing the aftermath of a doomed relationship. In a voice memo via Tumblr, Swift said, “I think it’s the shortest song I’ve ever had, but I think it packs a punch,” which is accurate, as the song is only two and a half minutes long, but is still lyrically striking. However, the song still properly articulates the story that Swift wishes to be told, and it does so through a melodious, bright tone.

“Suburban Legends”

This tells the tale of an impactful and genuine relationship that didn’t work out but the effects are still felt long afterward. It discusses how both people found success in their careers but could not seem to keep the relationship afloat. This can be seen in the lyric, “We were born to be national treasures / When you told me we’d get back together / And you kissed me in a way that’s gonna screw me up forever,” showing the emotional aftermath of a powerful relationship despite the achievements the two experienced professionally. It reveals how negative emotional and personal relationships have the ability to overpower great professional accomplishments.

“Is It Over Now?”

Seemingly another fan favorite, this song can be considered a “sister” to the songs on the original album “Out of the Woods” and “I Wish You Would,” according to Swift on Tumblr. It is fitting as all three styles stylistically match and coincide with catchy choruses and fast-paced lyrics. The song discusses her contemplation about the recently dissolved relationship as she leaves her partner behind to return home alone. The song is very “1989-esque” because of how well it fits into Swift’s place in the pop genre and how it adheres to the album’s overall story.

These newly released songs are exceptional additions to an album that fans have adored for years. Though they were excluded the first time around, the songs do hold up in true Swift fashion through their fantastic production, lyrics and vocals.