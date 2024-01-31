Try out our interesting food mixes to spice up your week.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief, history and economics double-major, pretzels dipped in applesauce

My weird food combination is pretzels dipped in applesauce. I discovered this combination when I was very young because I was trying to be a culinary genius. Little did I know, the salty-sweet combination would bring my tastebuds joy for years to come.

Bella Daidone, Managing Editor, graphic design major, grilled cheese sandwiches dipped in ketchup

At the age of eight, I attended a sleepaway camp where I witnessed my counselor eating grilled cheese and ketchup. I was initially horrified until she made me try it. I have eaten them that way ever since and of course, 10 summers later, imparted the same wisdom onto my eight-year-old campers.

Sean Reichbach, Opinions Editor, philosophy, politics and law and economics double-major, olive oil and ice cream

There is nothing better than putting olive oil on different types of foods. I put olive oil on bread when I eat sandwiches. I put olive oil on pizza to make it extra saucey. I put olive oil on baked potatoes and in any type of salad that I consume. It is just the perfect addition to any boring meal that needs some extra pizzazz. Weirdly enough, if I put a bit of olive oil on vanilla or cookie dough ice cream, it really isn’t that bad. Some might actually say it is good.

Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor, English major, hard-boiled eggs with peanut butter

I grew up thinking it was normal because my grandmother would eat it for breakfast, but most people have told me it’s not. Trust me and try it!

Julie Ha, Assistant Opinions Editor, English major, popcorn with pickle juice

It’s a crime I haven’t actually tried this weird food combo yet, but it sounds yummy. I’m thinking pickle juice might pair well with some Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty popcorn. Drooling right now.

Emmanuel Fuentes, Assistant Business Manager, business administration major, hot dogs with bananas

There was a hot dog store in my town, and I wanted to try a new combination. Bananas on top of a hot dog sounded funky enough to be good, and it was indeed bussin.

Antonia Kladias, Opinions Intern, biochemistry major, Lays salt potato chips (preferably wavy) with Nutella

What’s better than sweet and salty? Literally nothing. My sister thinks I’m a freak for this “weird” food combination, but I will never stop dipping my salt potato chips in that delicious chocolate hazelnut spread. So next time you crave a sweet and salty snack, dunk your potato chips in Nutella and thank me later.

Jordan Ori, Opinions writer, English Major, celery and vinegar

If you want an easy-to-make healthy snack, look no further than celery and vinegar. While both of these foods can be polarizing to some, there is something so satisfying about this combination. The vinegar enhances the crunch and flavor of the celery and gives it a tart-earthy sensation.

Sara Ash, Opinions writer, English major, strawberries and balsamic vinegar

Though this food combination can raise some eyebrows, the deep tang of the balsamic vinegar pairs fantastically with the natural sweetness of strawberries to create a complex, sweet-and-savory snack. In true charcuterie fashion, I like adding some cheese and crackers, but this treat is good on its own as well. Make sure to eat it fast though, since the vinegar seeps into the strawberries pretty quickly, and soggy fruit isn’t for everyone.

Nicolas Scagnelli, Opinions writer, English Major, mac ‘n’ cheese and ketchup.

Alright, I’ll admit I haven’t personally taken part in this devious combination from Hell, but my family loves it. I remember when I first heard of this combo, and it seemed absolutely vile to me. I love ketchup, but I would argue the texture and taste of it should stay far away from pasta. At the risk of not sounding like a snob, I will hold my criticism. The people in my life who combine these two will defend it with their life, so maybe one day I gotta see what all the hubbub is about.

