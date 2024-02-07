With cheesy classics like "Crazy, Stupid, Love" to tearjerkers like "About Time," here are a few films that will get you in the Valentine's Day mood.

Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly, and while a romantic dinner is always a lovely way to spend the evening, a cozy movie night is also a wonderful option for those who are more interested in some roommate fun or a night in with their significant other. There is nothing like a classic romantic comedy to remind people of the wonderful absurdity of love on this holiday, so here is a comprehensive list of some of the best films to watch this Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day” (2010)

The quintessential movie named for the holiday, “Valentine’s Day,” and its star-studded cast is the perfect movie for a cozy, romantic and laughter-filled night. Every stage of love is depicted in this film, from an elementary school boy with a crush on his teacher, madly-in-love high schoolers, to a long-time married couple struggling with their romantic history. The pain and joy in the expression of love on Valentine’s Day is examined and displayed throughout this entire film, magnifying all of the ways that love exists in the world. Although a bit cheesy at times, that only makes “Valentine’s Day” fit its title even more and certainly makes for a perfect romantic movie to celebrate the holiday.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

Starring romantic comedy favorites including Steve Carell and Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” is a tangled mess of endearing characters each dealing with their own romantic struggles. In this movie, romantic and platonic love present themselves in realistic and hilarious ways as the parents and their children explore love in new ways. With unpredictable twists, immediately loveable, yet drastically different, characters and a cast that can hold anyone’s attention, this movie is perfect to cozy up to on a cold February night.

“Stuck in Love” (2012)

There seems to be a theme among some of the best romantic movies for Valentine’s Day — ones that highlight the great expanse over which the term “love” rules. The 2012 romantic comedy “Stuck in Love” is no exception. No one in this film is safe from Cupid’s arrow, even when they try to remain unaffected. If Saint Valentine does not get to you this Feb. 14, this movie may take his place. Heartbreak is accompanied by friendship and familial support and, like any great Valentine’s Day movie, there is always a happily unexpected ending.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet portray the tragic yet beautiful romance between Joel and Clementine in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” a film that explores how many exes may wish that they could forget the person who broke their heart. This film turns the trope of the manic pixie dream girl on its head and reminds the audience of the real problems that people face and the full nature of love. Less of a lighthearted movie, this is for the folks who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day by remembering all of the hardships of relationships and bittersweet pain that comes along with love.

“About Time” (2013)

This is a heartwarming film about an awkward, timid and time-traveling hopeless romantic. Determined to use his newfound time-bending abilities to find a girlfriend, protagonist Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) searches all over London for the one woman he knows he should be with. Although he is not completely free of past emotional attachments, he learns to let go of the need to go back and think of all the mistakes he may have made throughout his youth. This film reminds viewers of all of the types of love that surround them on a daily basis, making it a wonderful film to watch on a day that celebrates love.

“Amélie” (2001)

Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s 2001 classic “Amélie” is a Valentine’s Day movie for the dreamers. Comedic, fast-paced and certainly out of the box, this film is great for those who enjoy a bit of surrealism in their lives. Amélie’s mission is to change the lives of the people around her, all while romance is entering her own life without her even realizing it — a prime example of the way love jumps upon a person. This is a wonderful movie for anyone, both coupled up and happily single.

“A Charlie Brown Valentine” (2002)

Another movie based on the tropes of a holiday all about love — and all the joy and embarrassment that comes with it — “A Charlie Brown Valentine” makes for a fun and casual night in with a significant other or some roommates. Charlie Brown and the rest of the beloved Peanuts crew face the great challenge of asking out someone on a date. While some characters are a bit more forward than others, each learn more about the spirit of Valentine’s Day in this heartwarming film.