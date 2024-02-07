From Miley Cyrus winning her first-ever award to Taylor Swift breaking the record for Album of the Year, this year's Grammy Award ceremony was definitely one for the books.

Some of the biggest artists and executives in the music industry gathered at the Crypto.com Arena last Sunday night for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards to honor the best music of the year. Comedian Trevor Noah returned to host “Music’s Biggest Night” for the fourth year in a row, while many artists, particularly women, demonstrated the trailblazing impact they have on the industry throughout the history-making ceremony.

The most-awarded artist of the night was indie rock sensation Phoebe Bridgers, who gathered her first four Grammys before the ceremony began. She won Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as part of the supergroup boygenius and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with SZA for “Ghost in the Machine.” However, Bridgers was not the only first-time winner. Miley Cyrus also scored two long-overdue awards, including Record of the Year, for her chart-topping single “Flowers.” Cyrus’ hilariously chaotic acceptance speeches seemed to win the crowd over, getting even more laughs than Noah at times.

The second televised award, Best Música Urbana Album, became Colombian artist Karol G’s first Grammy, while the next one, Best Country Album, went to Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country.” Just a few minutes later, SZA teared up when she was presented her third award of the night, Best R&B Song, for her latest hit “Snooze.” Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish won two more awards — Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for her “Barbie” track, “What Was I Made For?” Victoria Monét, whose breakout self-confidence anthem “On My Mama” propelled her to stardom, took home Best New Artist, beating out viral sensations like Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams and Ice Spice.

Taylor Swift, one of the biggest artists of this past year, might have only walked away with two awards, but managed to make an incredible statement with both. Upon winning her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift made an unexpected announcement — her next project, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which will be released on April 19. Swift’s album “Midnights” also won the final award of the night, the coveted Album of the Year, making her the first person in history to win the prize four times. Despite Swift’s big wins, many were disappointed to see some of the year’s most-nominated artists walk away empty-handed. Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo, for instance, had each scored five nominations for their albums “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” and “GUTS,” respectively, only to end the night without any awards.

Though the presentation of trophies during the ceremony is the reason most viewers tune in to the Grammy Awards, this year’s performances were just as exciting. Dua Lipa kicked off the show with a highly choreographed medley of her yet-to-be-released song, “Training Season,” the “Barbie” soundtrack hit “Dance the Night” (which was up for Song of the Year) and her latest hit “Houdini,” bringing the crowd to their feet.

Billie Eilish, accompanied on piano by her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, gave a quietly powerful rendition of “What Was I Made For?” SZA then stole the show with “Snooze” before bringing out backup dancers wielding swords for an epic performance of “Kill Bill.” Miley Cyrus sang “Flowers” for the first time ever on TV, happily dancing alone on the stage in a way that perfectly fit the carefree, upbeat vibe of the song. Cyrus even called out the audience for not singing along with her — “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” she asked aloud mid-chorus. She then aptly concluded the song with a mic-drop. Burna Boy, Brandy and 21 Savage also brought Afrobeats to the stage for the first time in a colorful and energetic performance of “On Form,” “City Boys” and “Sittin’ On Top of the World.”

The In Memoriam portion of the show, which pays homage to those the music industry lost in the past year, was a 15-minute epic of performances, beginning with Stevie Wonder on piano singing “For Once in My Life” and “The Best Is Yet to Come” in tribute to jazz legend Tony Bennett. Annie Lennox then sang “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song that became a hit after it was covered by the late Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor in 1990. In recognition of Clarence Avant, a music executive lauded by many as the “Godfather of Black Music,” Jon Batiste performed “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean on Me” and “Optimistic,” beginning the medley solemnly before bringing up the tempo. Fantasia Barrino brought the energy up even further with a shining take on “Proud Mary” in memory of rock ‘n roll icon Tina Turner.

Finally, this year’s Grammys saw the return of several music legends to the stage, including Tracy Chapman, who joined Luke Combs to sing her song “Fast Car,” and Billy Joel, who performed “Turn The Lights Back On,” his first new song in 30 years. Against a golden backdrop of chandeliers, Joni Mitchell, in her first Grammys performance, sang “Both Sides Now.” It was a highly emotional and powerful moment, earning a standing ovation from the entire crowd in the Crypto.com Arena.

As with any year, the 2024 Grammy Awards were filled with snubs, triumphs and surprises, but the historic accomplishments and performances have made it one to remember.