The First Friday of the semester includes exhibitions with creative intentions and multimedia approaches.

Bundle up and head to Downtown Binghamton on Feb. 2 for a chance to view 13 different art exhibitions. The First Friday of February presented by the Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) will feature a wide range of artists local to the Binghamton area.

Feb. 2 to Feb. 26 at The BCAC Artisan Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Warner K. Varno’s exhibition, “Co(r)vid Love,” features crows interacting with each other and their environment through paintings influenced by urban street art. The paintings depict the relationship that exists between life and art while reflecting the time of artistic creation.

Feb. 2 to Feb. 26 at The BCAC Art Path Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

Varno presents another display titled “Respiro en Relationship.”

Feb. 2 to Feb. 3 at BCAC Artist in Residence Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

“Consider the Body – A Study” is the sequel to a previous exhibition by Claire Trasorras called “Consideration of the Body.” The show will feature digital and film portraits influenced by the ideas she learned in a photography class where she focused on the physical features of one’s body telling a story. She plays on those ideas and instead features the emotional body in this show.

Dec. 1, 2023 to Feb. 27, 2024 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts will present “It’s the Little Things: Small Selections from ABFA” paintings in the main gallery, highlighting smaller pieces from several artists, allowing the gallery goers to delve deeper into each work. Additionally, Ron Weis will hold an exhibition titled “THE PROJECT SPACE: Wish You Were Here,” where he will include his oil paintings on uncommon artistic canvases, such as a postcard.

Feb. 2. at Atomic Tom’s, opens at 9 p.m. (196 State St.)

Patricia Brigiotta will display her art alongside a musical tribute to Jeff Beck performed by Randy McStine and Friends.

Feb. 2 to Feb. 27 at The Bundy Museum 3rd Floor Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (129 Main St.)

“One Thousand Words” will feature portrait pictures taken by Bryan Wark. These photographs have allowed Wark to transform his life from one that was once engulfed by loneliness to one filled with human interaction.

Feb. 2 to Feb. 27. Binghamton Photo at 32 Cedar Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (32 Cedar St.)

Betty Tuininga will present her photographs as well as sculpture paintings in her exhibition “The World Around Her.”

Feb. 2 to Feb. 24. The Cooperative Gallery 213 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (213 State St.)

Judy Salton and MaryRose will display grand pieces from several artists from the Department of Public Art in Binghamton and other mural artists.

Feb. 2 to Feb. 29 at The Discovery Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (60 Morgan Rd.)

“Roots and Rhythm” is an exhibition that will include various interpretations of African art made by student artists. Pieces will range from masks to African drums. The exhibition will be on display through the entirety of February, but free on the First Friday of the month.

Feb. 2 to Mar. 1. Just Breathe, Exhale Gallery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (75 Court St.)

This event is open to those 21 and over and will include a “Cannabis Art Showcase” from artists Dirt Cobain, Jessica Licciardella, and ConSumr Art. Just Breathe will also offer records for sale from Sweet Baby Angel Records.

Feb. 2 to Mar. 30 at Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

David LoParco will include infrared and circular camera shots of natural landscapes that transcend reality in “Intimate Views – Unexpected Visions.”

Phelps Mansion Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (191 Court St.)

This exhibition will feature psychics and tarot readers holding 15-minute readings. Only $30 cash will be accepted.

Feb. 2 to Oct. 2024 at The Roberson Museum from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

Linda Ciallelo will feature a variety of her works that range from figure work to still lifes in the exhibition “Shiny Things.”