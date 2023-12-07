From "Elf" to "Something from Tiffany's," here are some cozy and humorous movies for the holiday season.

With the air temperature dropping, snow falling over campus and cramming for final exams beginning, a long-anticipated winter break is just around the corner. As Binghamton University students look forward to going home for the holidays, watching Christmas and holiday-themed movies is a seasonal tradition for many families and a perfect way to decompress after the stress of the semester.

From funny to heartwarming to romantic, here are four holiday movies for the winter season.

“Elf” (2003)

Jon Favreau’s comedy about Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves in the North Pole, has become a holiday classic since its release, and it isn’t difficult to see why. After the spirited, Christmas-loving Buddy learns he is human, he travels to New York City in an effort to find his estranged father, Walter, who happens to be on the naughty list because of his cynicism and selfishness. Walter is apprehensive about Buddy’s presence at first, but as he and his family connect with Buddy, Walter not only finds Christmas spirit, but realizes the importance of those that love him. This film is sweet, quotable and full of Christmas cheer. Essentially, the movie is the equivalent of a holiday card sent by loved ones.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)

Almost everyone knows the song that tells the story of Rudolph, Santa’s reindeer famous for his red, glowing nose that led his sleigh through a foggy Christmas night. The TV special of the same name follows Rudolph through his adventures with Hermey, a misfit elf, and Yukon Cornelius, a prospector, after he is bullied by other reindeer for being too different. Eventually, he comes back home and helps Santa navigate his sleigh through a snowstorm, saving Christmas. This film is short but nostalgic and appeals to audiences of all ages, making it a holiday staple for generations.

“Home Alone” (1990)

One of the most popular holiday movies of all time, this film follows eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is left home alone, as the title suggests, after his family accidentally leaves him behind in a rush on their way to a Christmas vacation to Paris. The night before, Kevin had wished his family would disappear after fighting with his mother and brother, so when he wakes up that morning, he believes that his wish has come true. Though he initially revels in his newfound freedoms, Kevin quickly discovers that a pair of burglars have targeted his house to rob it, and that he misses his family much more than he thought that he would. Spurred by a dedication to his home and his family, Kevin decides to make a plan to outsmart the thieves and hopes that he can wish his family to come back in time for Christmas. Hilarious and uplifting, “Home Alone” remains an iconic holiday film for young and old viewers alike, expressing the importance of being surrounded by loved ones during this holiday season.

“Something from Tiffany’s” (2022)

Though it is a relatively new, lesser-known film, “Something from Tiffany’s” sweetly plays into holiday rom-com tropes while still staying fresh for a wider, older audience. The movie begins with Gary and Ethan, two men that visit a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy Christmas gifts for their respective girlfriends, Rachel and Vanessa. However, after an accident, the gifts get switched — Rachel receives the ring Ethan was planning to use to propose to Vanessa, while Vanessa opens a pair of earrings Gary was going to gift Rachel. Drama ensues as Ethan attempts to get the ring back from Gary, causing Ethan and Rachel to become unexpectedly close. This movie is predictable and charming, with the perfect amount of corniness and Christmas spirit to satisfy anybody looking for something different than the average Hallmark holiday romance.