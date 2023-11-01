This month's events feature the artwork of longtime Binghamton talents as well as newcomers and students.

The First Friday Walk continues its nearly 20-year-long tradition showcasing the finest artists in Binghamton starting Nov. 3. Viewers would be able to attend a variety of exhibitions, available as an indoor activity during the colder season.

Nov. 3 at Atomic Tom’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (196 State St.)

Tom Haines will present his paintings through an exhibition called “Nevis Landscapes.”

Nov. 6 to Nov. 30 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (186 State St.)

This location will include Joel Carrieiro’s exhibition named “A Tour of Possible Worlds,” which will include art pieces consisting of parts from several previous works. Carreiro will delve into the idea that things are not confined to just one entity.

Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts will also present the work of Ron Gonzalez, a sculptor who notably illustrates the most vulnerable parts of being a human through battered inanimate objects. This exhibition in particular, titled “THE PROJECT SPACE: The Dreamer Awakes,” will consist of bed frames attached to common childhood items like books and toy cars through wire. His art will explore the duality of life and death.

Nov. 3 to Nov. 25 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (204 State St.)

“3 Artists — 3 Expressions” is a collaboration between three artists that will include paintings, mixed media and pottery. The exhibition will feature the artists Cindy Henry, Fern Pritikin Lynn and Orazio Salati.

Nov. 3 to Nov. 25 at Cooperative Gallery 213 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (213 State St.)

Three different exhibitions will be held at this location, including art from some newer members featured in “New Members Showcase.” Additionally, Ken Weir’s “Betrayal! at the Amusement Park” will delve into themes of betrayal and whimsical horror. The final exhibition, “Saints, and other works,” will revolve around Catholic saints inspired by the artist’s, Jean Luongo, childhood experiences at school.

Nov. 3 to Nov. 25 at BCAC Artisan Gallery and BCAC Art Path Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (223 State St.)

This unique exhibition will include artists within the Broome County Arts Council competing for various awards.

Nov. 3 to Nov. 28 at Binghamton Photo 1st Floor Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (32 Cedar St.)

Abandoned buildings are deemed as eerie places with no human presence and often forgotten about. In her exhibition “The Vacant Society: The Continuous Journey,” Kaitlyn Hession will explore the past of abandoned buildings she has visited and commemorate the lives once associated with these places.

Nov. 3 to Nov. 28 at The Bundy Museum 3rd Floor Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (129 Main St.)

Rick Iacovelli will display his art through multiple artistic mediums, including watercolor and mixed media, that demonstrate various different themes.

Nov. 3 at Just Breathe Cannabis Dispensary from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (75 Court St.)

Con$umr Art will host an exhibition titled “The Exhale Gallery,” which will be inspired by the long time connection between hip-hop and cannabis. Street culture, made popular in New York City, will also be celebrated through this exhibition.

Nov. 3 at Phelps Mansion Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (191 Court St.)

The “Flashlight Art Tour” will feature collective artworks provided by the Monday Afternoon Club.

Nov. 3 at Roberson Museum and Science Center from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (30 Front St.)

The beloved “Nature Trek” exhibition will consist of various art pieces centered around different animals and their habitats.

Nov. 3 at Garland Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (116 Washington St.)

Casey Calvey’s musical art will be on display at “Live Music!”

Nov. 3 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (60 Morgan Rd.)

“Unity in Color” will be a vibrant collaborative project made by local students with a variety of backgrounds. This exhibition will be presented by FEAST Homeschool, which provides programs for homeschooled students.