From horror classics like “The Shining” to moody tales like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” here are a few films to get you in the Halloween spirit.

With the autumn leaves beginning to change and pumpkin spice at every turn, it is apparent to Binghamton residents that the Halloween season has begun. As the weather slowly transitions into the familiar seasonal chill, the appeal for cozy indoor activities only grows as the days go on.

In order to properly prepare for Oct. 31 — whether it be a costume idea or getting in the spooky mood — timeless Halloween films are usually one’s best bet at embracing the season. Listed below is an array of films ranging from horrifying to heartwarming that are sure to get watchers to embrace Halloween and the fun that comes with it.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974)

At the top of the spooky list, this slasher horror is still recognized today as one of the scariest movies of our time. The film follows a group of young people traveling through a remote farmland when they unknowingly fall into the trap of a cannibalistic family. The horror of the film stems from the gruesome imagery and implications as well as nonstop suspense that keeps viewers on their toes. It is the type of film that forces viewers to question if the protagonist will actually survive or if Leatherface truly get the best of everyone. Overall, the film is a wild ride filled with gore, chainsaws and creatively crafted murders.

“The Shining” (1980)

This cult classic is a psychological horror that is re-watchable no matter the time of year. However, the unsettling and dreadful tone classifies it as a perfect watch for the season. The film follows the deterioration of a family living in an isolated hotel as the father writes his novel. Over time, the father slowly goes insane due to the haunted nature of their home, and he begins to attempt to kill his family. The film is spooky in its tension and psychological horror that will surely give viewers a fright for the sake of Halloween spirit.

“Halloween” (1978)

Probably the most classic and Halloween-esque movie on the list is, of course, “Halloween.” The film begins when young Michael Myers murders his teenage sister and is incarcerated in a psych ward. Now an adult, the masked killer escapes and goes on a killing spree while he preys on his next victims — a teenage babysitter and her friends. Though it is considered a slasher film, the on-screen violence and gore is not overtly intimidating. Instead, the film thrives on suspense and the unknown as viewers anticipate where Michael is and if his victim will notice before it’s too late. The film’s famous score and costume design has been a part of pop culture for decades — so even if you have not seen this film, it will still feel strangely familiar.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

Another significant Halloween watch, “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” is universally recognized by the Freddy Krueger costume alone. The film follows an undead murderer, Freddy Krueger, who kills the characters by infiltrating their dreams. The film slowly builds off the suspense of the inevitability of sleep, making it impossible to escape the killer. Overall, the film is not necessarily scary or frightening — but it is an enjoyable watch due to its original concept and undeniable Halloween vibes.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

While it is up for debate on what holiday this film is for, the general consensus states that it is widely watched for Halloween because of its creepy mood and dark imagery. The stop-motion musical is about Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, and his mission to bring Christmas festivities to Halloween Town after accidentally falling into Christmas Town. The tone is eerie yet positive as the film is dominated by dark colors and designs, but the characters’ genuine joy and excitement in this upbeat story cause the film to be void of any horror at all. The film also contains a number of popular songs such as “This is Halloween” and “Oogie Boogie’s Song” that are played around this time of year.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

Though a short watch, this film has firmly ingrained itself in the Halloween season through its fall imagery, uplifting soundtrack and childlike tone. The Charlie Brown films can be nostalgic for all ages. The viewers follow three intertwined stories of the Peanuts trick-or-treating, Linus van Pelt staying up all night for the Great Pumpkin and Snoopy’s dreams of being a fighter pilot. If you want to experience Halloween nostalgia, this film is sure to evoke those past memories.