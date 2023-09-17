These hearty meals will leave you wanting more.

As Binghamton’s weather cools and the semester’s classwork begins to ramp up, it can be hard to muster up the courage to brave the outdoors every time you get a little peckish. To keep that study streak alive and to keep those poorly insulated hands warm, here are a few simple recipes that you can make in your dorm with just a microwave and some simple kitchen supplies.

Breakfast

The first breakfast option is perfect for the fall — a 10-minute pumpkin Cream of Wheat. This oatmeal-adjacent meal from Taste of Home requires ½ cup milk, ¼ cup half-and-half, ¼ cup canned pumpkin, 3 tablespoons of Cream of Wheat, 2 teaspoons of sugar and 1/4 of cinnamon. All you need to do is throw the milk, half-and-half and Cream of Wheat into a microwave safe bowl for one minute and stir until combined. Microwave for another minute covered, so that the mixture may thicken. Stir every 30 seconds to get the perfect consistency. Fold in the remaining ingredients and serve.

Another microwavable breakfast meal is Taste of Home’s egg substitute sandwich. All you’ll need is your favorite kind of bacon, ¼ cup egg substitute, 1 tablespoon salsa, 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, one English muffin or other kind of bread and spinach leaves. Put the bacon in the bottom of a small, oiled microwavable dish and then place the egg substitute on top and microwave uncovered for 30 seconds, stirring after. Microwave for another 15-30 seconds or until the egg substitute is almost cooked to your desired consistency and then top with cheese and salsa. Cook for 10 more seconds, or until the cheese has slightly melted. Lay the spinach on the bottom piece of bread then place your egg, bacon and second piece of bread on top and enjoy.

Lunch

Now that it’s lunchtime, you might be craving a more filling dish, like Taste of Home’s Greek brown and wild rice bowl. This recipe uses one package of ready-to-serve whole grain brown and wild rice, but this can be substituted for any ready-to-serve rice packet. You will also need ¼ cup of Greek vinaigrette, ½ of a ripe avocado, ¾ cup halved cherry tomatoes, ¼ crumbled feta cheese and ¼ cups of pitted olives. In a microwave safe bowl, combine the rice and the dressing. Cover and microwave for about two minutes or until the rice is heated through. Combine the remaining ingredients and enjoy.

As another option, Taste of Home’s bacon turkey sub is a great source of protein. Grab ¼ cup of mayo, some slices of deli turkey, your favorite cheese, two or three strips of bacon, 2 teaspoons of dried basil, one apple and the bread of your choice. Cook the bacon in the microwave according to the package instructions. Mix the mayo and basil and spread that over the halved slices of bread. Layer the bottom slice with the turkey, cheese, bacon and sliced apple. Serve with chips and enjoy.

Dinner

After a long day of productivity, it’s dinnertime. Sometimes if you would like mac and cheese, the boxed variety tastes too processed and you need a similar but fresher alternative. Look no further than The Better Martha’s “Better Than Instant” mac & cheese in a mug. Grab ½ cup of elbow pasta, ½ cup of your favorite cheese, one cup of water and a mug to get started. Pour the plain pasta into the microwave safe mug and add the cup of water. The water should completely cover the pasta but be at least ¼ inch from the top of the mug. Microwave uncovered for eight minutes, pausing to stir the pasta and add more water if necessary. After cooking, immediately add the cheese and combine until gooey. If the cheese doesn’t melt, microwave for another 30-60 seconds. Let it cool for one minute and serve.

Dessert

Finally, as a treat for all your hard work, reward yourself with this yummy apple crisp recipe. You will need one peeled and thinly sliced apple, ½ tablespoon butter, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon flour and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon for the filling. For the crispy top, you’ll need 2 tablespoons softened butter, 1 tablespoon flour, 3 tablespoons old fashioned oats, 1 tablespoon brown sugar and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. Mix the apple filling ingredients in a bowl. Mix the top ingredients in a separate bowl, working the butter in with a fork. Layer half the filing on the bottom of a microwave safe container, layer half the crispy topping, then the rest of the filling and then the rest of the topping. Cook for three minutes in the microwave. Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.