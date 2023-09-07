Newest releases from beloved artists combine a blend of genres.

August has been a busy time for the music industry, with many new singles dropping throughout the month. New talents advanced their careers while old talents stepped back into the music scene, reminding us of the reason they’d gained traction in the first place.

Featuring modern sounds and 80s-inspired aesthetics, the following lineup details the latest pop singles and offers exciting teasers for the LPs to come.

Conan Gray, “Winner”

Ever since his first EP, “Sunset Season,” Conan Gray has been a force to watch. Gray’s work ranges from the youthful, dreamlike vibe of “Sunset Season” to catchy earworms in “Kid Krow” and the more refined pop ballads in “Superache.”

His latest single, “Winner,” was released on Aug. 25 and describes a narrator who feels beaten down and demoralized by a lover who always manages to have the upper hand — hence, the winner.

The 80s/90s aesthetic in the lyric video fits the vibe of the song, as it progresses from a quiet piano piece to a retro-sounding rock song. It’s an unexpected tonal shift that prevents the song from becoming one-note and repetitive. Gray once again delivers with his catchy melodies and keeps his finger on the pulse of today’s aesthetic.

Miley Cyrus, “Used To Be Young”

Miley Cyrus is back. Called the “pop chameleon,” Cyrus’ biggest hits include 2023’s “Flowers,” 2013’s “Wrecking Ball” and 2009’s “Party in the U.S.A.” Another recent release included Cyrus’ “Rose Colored Lenses (From Barbie the Album),” a track released for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie.

Cyrus’ latest single, “Used To Be Young,” is a raw, sentimental country-pop track that explores the reflections of somebody looking back on their youth. Cyrus’ vocal performance adds depth and emotion to the song as she sings, “You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s ’causе I used to be young.”

The song certainly blends genres and may not appeal to fans who dislike a country sound. However, the classic, twangy sound adds a timelessness to the piece and fits its goal. Meanwhile, the song balances melancholy with appreciation for the past in a way that develops the power of the composition.

Troye Sivan, “Rush feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids”

Troye Sivan released a remix of his song “Rush” on Aug. 31, featuring South Korean artist Hyunjin and English singer PinkPantheress. As of July 28, “Rush” hit No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its catchy, repetitive melody and hypnotic dance beat. The single is the first track off of Sivan’s upcoming album, “Something to Give Each Other.”

The new remix features the vocals of Hyunjin and PinkPantheress, who provide their own flair to the track. PinkPantheress sings her verse with natural delivery and her vocal runs add extra flourishes to Sivan’s already angelic vocals. Meanwhile, Hyunjin smoothly switches off vocals with PinkPantheress. Despite this, the guest vocals could have been more heavily highlighted during the chorus, where the track sounds very similar to the original cut.

Selena Gomez, “Single Soon”

Selena Gomez’s new song “Single Soon” calls back 2000s vibes with a noteworthy chorus and dance-worthy beat. The pop sound is sure to bring back nostalgia for those who grew up with Gomez’s music, as the song begins with a pulsing dance beat and progresses into a light pop chorus that is reminiscent of 2000s songs that glorify going out, partying and having a good time.

However, the verses of the song sound generic and lacking compared to the chorus, which is strong on its own. “Single Soon” may not be the most in-touch track, but it brings back the carefree sound of years prior that deserves blasting from speakers.

The Killers, “Your Side of Town”

80s synth is in, and The Killers know it. Their latest single, “Your Side of Town,” is done in 80s new wave style, echoing the vibe of bands like Tears for Fears and The Human League. The imitation of an 80s sound is impressive — other than an electronic vocal patch in parts of the chorus, it could easily pass for a song from that era.

“Your Side of Town” is a song of pain and longing, dressed up in 80s synth and electronic dance rhythms. The lead vocals fit perfectly with the sound as the lyrics “I’m hanging on your side of town / I notice when you’re not around / Can’t keep my cool, I’m burning inside / A broken heartbeat, barely alive” paint a picture of desperate heartache. Additionally, the melody of the song goes along with the backing instrumentals. However, the song itself does little to differentiate itself from other 80s synth songs that have been done before.

These latest singles offer a teaser for what’s to come this year in music. With some LPs yet to be confirmed and other release dates already announced, the best we can do is enjoy these singles until we are treated to full-length albums.