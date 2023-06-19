Things to do and places to explore beyond Binghamton's central campus.

If you’re a new Bearcat searching for fun things to do outside of class, consider exploring off campus. From experiencing the restaurant scene in Downtown Binghamton to seeing wildlife at the Ross Park Zoo, here are a list of off-campus activities to explore any semester at Binghamton University.

1. Experience science and art at the Roberson Museum and Science Center

At 30 Front St. in Downtown Binghamton, the Roberson Museum and Science Center combines science, art and history. The museum features a planetarium and various exhibitions such as “Earth From Space” and “Haudenosaunee: People of the Longhouse,” which highlights the Indigenous group of the Southern Tier. Visitors can also explore the mansion of Alonzo Roberson Jr., a local businessman born in 1861. With student tickets priced at $6, the Roberson Museum and Science Center is a must-see for new students looking for a complete museum experience.

2. See a movie at AMC Vestal Town Square 9

Laptop movie nights in your dorm are fun, but sometimes the release of the latest Marvel movie requires the big screen. Located in Town Square Mall right off Vestal Parkway East, AMC Vestal Town Square 9 is a quick drive or bus ride from campus. Bring some friends and enjoy the show over a bucket of popcorn.

3. Compete in Trivia Night at Craft Bar + Kitchen

If you enjoy burgers and trivia, stop by Craft Bar + Kitchen on Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. Craft Bar + Kitchen holds a restaurant-wide trivia night for those who wish to participate, all while serving up sliders, fries and shakes.

4. Get up close and personal with wildlife at the Ross Park Zoo

Located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton, the Ross Park Zoo offers an engaging experience for students and local families alike. The Ross Park Zoo is home to wildlife such as red pandas, African penguins, sand cats and California king snakes — which you can see at a student-discounted rate of $8, priced at $7 in the winter months.

5. Paint some pottery at Uncorked Creations

Tucked right above 205 Dry, the speakeasy-themed restaurant on State Street, Uncorked Creations is a hidden Downtown gem. In addition to organized classes, the paint-and-sip pottery studio holds open studio hours, in which visitors paint a premade pottery piece. Pottery pieces are priced individually, and glazing and firing requires a $10 fee. The cozy yet modern atmosphere makes Uncorked Creations the perfect stop for a rainy Sunday afternoon, or for any time the creative mood strikes.

6. Support local businesses at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market

Every Saturday, local vendors convene on 840 Upper Front St. in Binghamton to sell their local products and produce. Students who wish to support local businesses and purchase some fresh goods can stop by the market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all months of the year.

7. Have a picnic in Recreation Park

When the weather is nice, Recreation Park is the perfect spot for a picnic. The open grass, playground and gazebo on Binghamton’s West Side provide a beautiful backdrop for an afternoon off of schoolwork. Recreation Park is among other parks near the University, including Otsiningo Park and Confluence Park.

The Binghamton area has a great deal of educational, cultural and recreational activities, many of which are accessible by Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) bus routes. Outside of your classes, consider exploring Broome County to see what the area has to offer.