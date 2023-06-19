From visiting an art exhibition to venturing into the greenhouse, BU offers a multitude of activities for students to enjoy.

As an incoming freshman at Binghamton University, you’re bound to initially feel lost and overwhelmed. It’s easy to get caught up in your academics and push the social aspects of University life to the back of your mind — however, some of the best memories you’ll make at BU are the ones that involve anything but academics. With that being said, here are some of BU’s top on-campus activities to explore.

Anderson Center for the Performing Arts

The Anderson Center for the Performing Arts is a cultural hub for all things theatre, music and dance related. With three main performance spaces — the Osterhout Concert Theater, the Chamber Hall and Watters Theater — BU offers a variety of shows each semester. The performances, which do not disappoint, are put on by fellow BU students and visiting guests who showcase their immense effort, hard work and talent each semester. Whether you are attending alone or with a friend, it is a worthwhile experience, so take that initiative and immerse yourself in another world for an hour or two. Past shows include musicals such as “Rent” and “Into the Woods.”

The E.W. Heier Teaching Greenhouse

Located near the Science Library, the E.W. Heier Teaching Greenhouse is home to over 4,000 exotic plants that make up over 1,000 different species. The greenhouse has four biomes — warm temperate, desert, tropical and cool temperate. The diverse environments help to showcase the difference among plant species and their geographic origins. Students are welcomed and encouraged to stop by and enjoy the greenery. Plus, there are opportunities to volunteer.

Bowling Alley

Located in the University Union Undergrounds, the bowling alley is a great spot to have a relaxing Friday night in. It is a place where you can come with old and new friends alike and simply have a fun time playing a few rounds together. Most importantly, it is free for all undergraduate students.

Late Nite

You cannot talk about on-campus activities without mentioning Late Nite. Each Friday and Saturday in the University Union, Late Nite hosts an array of activities, games, movies and more that are centered around a specific theme. Past themes have included carnival night, winter wonderland and space night. They also offer giveaways that are free to enter. Past prizes have included AirPods, a polaroid, a JBL speaker and more. If you are looking for something to do on a Saturday night without having to leave campus, come and stop by the Union and see what Late Nite has to offer.

Binghamton University Art Museum

BU’s art museum can be considered as one of the hidden gems on campus. Located in the Fine Arts Building, the museum showcases a multitude of diverse art installations each semester. Past exhibitions include “The World After Us: Imaging techno-aesthetic futures,” which focuses on the blend between nature and technology by combining old electronic waste and different plants to create aesthetically pleasing yet uncanny sculptures, as well as “Michal Heiman: Chronically Linked,” which aims to illustrate the tether between asylums and mental health. The museum also hosts different events alongside the art exhibitions, so be sure to keep an eye out for them during the semester. Admission is free.

These are just a few of the various on-campus activities BU has to offer. In addition, there are over 450 student organizations and clubs to participate in, along with attending the various events they host throughout the academic year. With this in mind, you are sure to find something on campus that will create a spark of interest.