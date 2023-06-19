Binghamton University's must-have foods for nutritious meals or late night snacks.

You’ve just arrived at Binghamton University, and you’re looking for something to eat. BU offers a wide selection of meals at its four dining halls, but food on campus encompasses far more than the dining hall offerings.

Here you can find Pipe Dream’s list of what to eat on campus, whether you’re looking for a late night snack or a nutritious lunch before your big exam.

1. Original Chicken Tenders from Tully’s University

Tully’s University calls itself “The Home of The Best Chicken Tenders on Earth,” and the food lives up to the label. Located in the Marketplace in the University Union, Tully’s offers three flavors of chicken tenders — original, buffalo and Asian — with options for various sauces. Paired with lemonade, it’s the perfect meal for a lunch with friends.

2. Garden Avocado bagel sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels

The Garden Avocado sandwich is a fresh and healthy option at Einstein Bros. Bagels — a popular spot for bagels and coffee located near the BU School of Management. The sandwich contains fresh avocado, eggs, spinach, tomato and a delicious roasted tomato spread, with your choice of bagel. Grab a coffee on the side and enjoy a breakfast before class.

3. Milkshakes from the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4)

You can’t complete a culinary tour of BU without the milkshakes from Late Nite at the C4. For a little under $3, you can get a milkshake in various flavors such as chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

4. Kombucha from the Food Co-Op

If dairy isn’t your thing or you just want to enjoy a fresh beverage, grab some kombucha at the BU Food Co-Op. The BU Food Co-Op was founded in 1975 and is entirely student-run, serving up lunch with an ever-changing menu every weekday at 12:30 pm. The kombucha is made in-house and comes in a variety of flavors such as sour cherry and pomegranate cardamom. Stop by the University Union basement to experience the homey vibes, creative decor and high-quality food.

5. General Tso’s Chicken from Mein Bowl

Come to Mein Bowl in the Marketplace and you’ll be greeted with a smile. The attitude of the employees is just as great as the food, which includes the popular choice of General Tso’s Chicken. The chicken comes on top of your choice of rice or noodles, with toppings such as carrots and spicy mayo. Grab a meal and say hi to the manager of Mein Bowl, known around campus as “Mein Bowl Mary,” for her friendly and welcoming attitude.

6. Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks

Autumn is always a great time to be in Binghamton. It’s when the campus is debatably at its most beautiful, hence the term “pumpkin spice Bing” — which calls for a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks in Hinman Dining Center. The seasonal drink will warm you up as you walk to class and admire the scenery.

7. Signature Stuffed Pita from Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill

For a wholesome meal, consider a Signature Stuffed Pita from Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill. Located on the third floor of Hinman Dining Center, Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill has a build-your-own model for sandwiches and bowls. Offerings include pitas baked fresh every day, along with fillings such as meats, cucumber salad, tabbouleh and tzatziki sauce.

BU has no lack of on-campus cafes, restaurants and dining halls — bring some friends and explore them together. Click here for a full list of on-campus dining options and hours of operation.