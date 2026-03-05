The 20th production of Binghamton Night Live hopes to produce a witty show, reflective of the Hinman Production Company members' individual brands of humor.

The Hinman Production Company is set to put on its 20th production of Binghamton Night Live — the organization’s student-run sketch comedy show — this weekend. Titled “Stupid in Love,” this spring’s show promises to deliver “one of the love stories of all time,” according to the organization’s Instagram, focusing on the unfolding of several relationships and the obtuse people within them.

The show is stage-managed by Anthony Bianco, a sophomore majoring in biology. Although the creation of BNL requires a lot of writing, time and attention, Bianco noted that the process of rehearsing the show is quick. The fast-paced, bustling production is no small feat to bring together, but the process has been worth the stress involved.

“Even though it’s a very busy process, the rehearsals are a lot of fun, even though I’ve seen the sketches 4-5 times each I’m laughing the entire time,” Bianco wrote. “It’s a great time to just literally hang out with my friends and laugh through rehearsals.”

BNL 20 is co-directed by Andrew Schiller, a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and English and Alyssa Annonson, a junior double-majoring in global public health and environmental science. Schiller and Annonson have undeniable comedic and directorial chemistry.

The two not only direct, but also perform in several of the skits. In their introductions and “Weekend Opening” spoof, which is delivered at each show, the pair employs witty banter, dramatic physical comedy and a humorous twist on Binghamton-specific news.

Regarding the directing process, Schiller expressed that his biggest inspiration has been the writers.

“They each bring their own brand of humor to the writer’s room, and they each base their sketches off of different pieces of media, which makes for a really unique sketch list and show,” Schiller wrote in an email.

The writers’ distinct senses of humor are on display in the variety of situations and sketches that the show covers. From a spoof of a public service announcement on college situationships to a timely dig on the harmful consequences of AI chatbots, the show’s content matter is both outlandish and politically relevant.

Sometimes, though, such as in “Under the Influence,” a piece about a drunk police officer, or “Geezer’s Getaway,” there is no larger message. The production allows itself to be silly for silliness’ sake — a strength which adds to its charm.

“Geezer’s Getaway” centers around a group of small children who visit a group of senior citizens in a nursing home. The elderly use less-than-age-appropriate language and discuss sexual and violent topics in front of the kids. Gregory Hurford, an undeclared sophomore, is an actor and writer for the show. He plays a 5-year-old in the scene.

“A lot of the comedy for my character (and the other kids in that sketch) comes from our physicality rather than our dialogue,” Hurford wrote in an email. “No two rehearsals of that sketch are really the same. There’s also a part in a sketch where I get to be dragged off stage by someone else, which is another fun visual.”

Marissa Britton, a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, plays the character of Stacey, a child, within the same skit. She said that the role is her favorite one to perform, among the other characters she embodies throughout the show, because of its “ridiculous” events and the “over the top” physicality of the character.

Skits like these are at the heart of BNL’s light-hearted, spirited and hilarious legacy. This semester’s production comes just in time for midterm season, a time when many Binghamton University students have an especially large workload.

“I hope the audience leaves feeling lighter and more connected,” Britton wrote. “College can be stressful, so if the show gives people a chance to laugh and enjoy being in the moment, that means a lot. I hope my performance reflects the energy and fun we bring to the stage.”

“BNL 20: Stupid in Love” will take place from March 5 to 8 in the Hinman Commons at 8 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person.