Start your spring semester the right way with these five organizational ideas to prepare for the full swing of classes, hobbies and social life.

As the new semester takes off, it is more important than ever to stay ahead of your workload and find a balance in your new schedule. Maybe what worked last semester will work for this one — or maybe it is time to fine-tune some studying and organizational methods. How does one stay on top of their classes, studying, clubs, hobbies and social life? Here are some ideas to consider when preparing for the full swing of classes and obligations.

Assignment tracker

First and foremost, the best way to stay on top of assignments is with a tracker. Online tools like Notion can help organize every assignment, test, project, presentation or anything else you need a reminder for. Instead of searching each syllabus whenever you need to see what is expected of you, opening one app that contains everything you need to know ensures that you don’t forget anything. Most online trackers are very customizable, allowing you to organize information into templates, including things like office hours, emails and more.

Time management

It is easy to become overwhelmed with a day’s itinerary, especially when things pile up. Just when you think your week is set, another club meeting, job interview, assignment or workout session you forgot that you wanted to partake in comes up.

Using an online or paper agenda will become one of your most prized possessions to stay organized and reach your goals. Assign color codes to different categories. Things like “social life,” “classes” and “work” can be neatly compacted by month. Not only will you have an easier time remembering different things when they come up, but you will start to form weekly habits and routines that are good for you.

Find your favorite study spots

When your brain associates a place with comfort or relaxation, it’s difficult to feel motivated. Moving around to different places helps stimulate your brain and allows for the learning process to be more engaging. Experimenting with different study spots and finding one where you feel most concentrated can be a game-changer for how much work you get done and how effective study sessions are in the long term. In fact, it is scientifically proven that switching environments when studying can help you retain more information. Make sure to take into consideration where you are doing your work and studying.

Improve your studying habits

Not only is the environment in which you study vital, but so are the habits that you engage in. Many students may hurriedly look over textbook chapters or reread class notes and believe that they studied enough. However, simply reviewing terms and ideas does not suffice for our brain’s long-term memorization.

Rather, it is more productive to repeatedly recall the same thing throughout a study session than to look everything over once or twice. Using online flashcards or generated quizzes can also help make this process easier. Try Quizlet, StudyStack or Chegg. Overall, remember that it is never too late to change your studying habits and find what works best for you.

Resources

Lastly, never forget that Binghamton University has a plethora of useful resources at our disposal. Never be afraid to reach out to tutors who are available for your line of study. Don’t be afraid to ask your professor questions in class. Or, if you are in a large lecture where you may feel more intimidated to speak up, go to office hours where you can take advantage of the more intimate environment to ask questions about any concerns you may have.

You have control over every aspect of your education, so as you are paying for each minute, remember to make it worthwhile, never take it for granted and work hard.