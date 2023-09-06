From classic lattes and matchas to refreshing smoothies, 7 Brew has something for everyone.

The new Vestal location brings positive energy to the community with a large selection of customizable drinks.

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand located in 22 states, opened its first New York state location in Vestal this past August.

7 Brew advertises its brand as a community-oriented chain that emphasizes quality, convenience and connections between people. Their selection of over two dozen syrups allow their “brewistas” to create around 20,000 different drink flavor combinations. If you’re not feeling coffee, they also offer a variety of smoothies, shakes, teas and energy drinks to choose from. Many drinks can be made sugar-free and with plant-based milk as well.

Matt Peters, 22, who serves as head of operations and is from Reading, Pennsylvania, described the fresh experience 7 Brew offers to customers.

“7 Brew prides itself in selling an experience and that is single-handedly what makes us different from any other coffee shop,” Peters wrote in an email. “Being that we take all orders via iPad at your car door, it creates a much more unique and genuine experience that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Peters also elaborated upon the convenience of 7 Brew.

“Our double lane drive-thru allows guests to get their order in and receive their drink very quickly with minimal disturbance to their travel plans, which is desired as well,” Peters wrote.

Elijah Boggs, 23, “baller” at 7 Brew from Joplin, Missouri who trains new hires, explained what makes 7 Brew special.

“We pride ourselves on our culture,” Boggs said. “We pride ourselves on our speed and efficiency. Just making people’s days better with good, positive interactions — bringing light to people’s days.”

The Vestal location joins 123 other 7 Brew stands around the country. Selecting Vestal as the next location was not always certain, however, since 7 Brew’s partnership is split between two individuals living in Reading, Pennsylvania and the other two in Vestal.

Peters explained the reasoning behind ultimately choosing Vestal.

“Choosing Vestal to start hinted at the fact of an amazing community backing support and numerous amounts of resources in the area to pull from when needed,” Peters wrote. “Now that we are open, we are even more thrilled to begin doing business here as the customer base has been extremely accepting and receptive to this transformative brand.”

Adina Horowitz, Binghamton University ’23, described her impression of 7 Brew’s opening as a former resident of U Club Binghamton, a student housing complex located near the new coffee shop.

“When I saw they were opening a coffee shop, I was really disappointed because I knew I would have loved it,” Horowitz said. “I tried it on Friday, and it was, I think, the best coffee I’ve ever had actually. I was very glad that it opened when I didn’t live here because I would have spent every penny I owned on the coffee.”

Boggs also attested to the variety of delicious drinks at 7 Brew.

“I have a million go-to drinks, it’s really how I’m feeling during the day,” Boggs said. “I love the blueberry pomegranate smoothie. That’s probably my favorite drink here.”

Coming to 7 Brew isn’t just about the tasty drinks — it’s also about the inviting atmosphere.

“It is with all of my hope and energy to bring to this community kindness, fun and energy,” Peters wrote. “7 Brew is truly transforming the drive-thru coffee experience as a whole, and it can be seen with the fun music, dancing employees and smiles all around.”