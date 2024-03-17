Vibrant shades of red, orange and green and a welcoming ambience filled the Mandela Room on Friday night as the Dominican Student Association (DSA) hosted their first-ever banquet, Teteo In Paradise. Students were welcomed by a glorious paradise, creating a festive atmosphere for a celebration of diversity and cultural engagement.



Nelly Diaz, the political and educational Coordinator of the DSA and a senior majoring sociology, explained the purpose of the event.



“We wanted [the banquet] to be kind of a culture shock to Binghamton [University],” Diaz said. “I know we have LASU on campus, the Latin American Student Union, [and] we have a lot of other multicultural orgs, but this one is specific to the Dominican Republic and Dominicans.”



Kyara Perez, intern for DSA and a freshman majoring in psychology, also discussed the organization’s hopes for the event.



“There aren’t many Dominicans on campus,” Perez said. “And with the two-year anniversary of the DSA having been passed, we felt that this would be a perfect opportunity to celebrate it and share the culture with other students.”



With food and dance being significant aspects of cultural identities, this event highlighted Dominican culture and the distinct customs that DSA wished to feature. The organization seemed to emphasize specific styles of dance — particularly merengue, bachata and dembow.



“Our main goal for the night is to ensure that everyone who attends the event has an enjoyable experience,” Perez said. “We want to ensure that the audience genuinely gets a taste of the Dominican Republic.”



Dominican spaghetti, chicken and plantains are just a few of the flavorful traditional dishes that were served, along with a refreshing mocktail. Dances by the Black Dance Repertoire (BDR), Lambda Alpha Upsilon Fraternity Inc. and the audience members themselves were featured throughout this event, providing students with the opportunity to engage with Dominican culture and show off their own abilities on the dance floor.



Geraldine Nunez, the co-fundraiser chair for DSA and a sophomore majoring in nursing, expressed a similar desire to showcase Dominican culture and encourage BU students to engage with the expanse of diverse lifestyles that can be found on a college campus. She explained that “teteo” translates to party.



“We decided on Teteo in Paradise as our theme since we thought it reflected the beauty of our island, the Dominican Republic,” Nunez said. “This theme enabled us to go all out with vibrant décor that mimics the hues found at resorts in the Dominican Republic.”



The set tables were laid with strikingly colorful flowers, tickets in the shape of the Dominican Republic and beachy, warm decor along the stage. Catering tables revealed the focus the DSA placed on recreating a Dominican party at BU. Pamphlets on the purpose of the event allowed for attendees to consider opportunities to engage in cultural activities and support their peers while enjoying the event.



After the event, students and DSA E-board members alike took time to reflect on their favorite moments. The performances from BDR and Lambda Alpha Upsilon Fraternity Inc. were energetic and well-rehearsed, allowing attendees to get up and dance as well.



Perez recalled the factors that contributed to the event’s success.



“Seeing so many people from various organizations on stage, letting loose and having fun made my night,” Perez said. “I feel the crowd’s overwhelming support gave them that confidence, and I’m pleased we had such a dynamic and engaged audience — they truly made the celebration worthwhile.”