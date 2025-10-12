Also known as the "Moon Festival," the fall event celebrates when the moon is at its fullest, symbolizing unity and togetherness.

Áine White/Contributing Photographer The event invited attendees to make lanterns, play fun games and eat mooncakes. Close

The Chinese American Student Union and Taiwanese American Student Coalition celebrated culture, tradition and food in the University Union on Friday with its Mid-Autumn Festival. Offering a modern tribute to China and Taiwan’s rich heritage, the event was complete with lantern making, games and flavorful mooncakes, promising a night of excitement and community.

The event was relaxed, allowing attendees to sit at tables together and socialize while waiting for each activity. Students ate mooncakes and created arts and crafts in a comfortable and positive atmosphere. Cultural chairs from both organizations, including Anna Wu, a cultural chair for TASC and a junior majoring in nursing, welcomed everyone to the event. Alongside Wu, representatives from CASU helped introduce the evening’s activities and share the significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival, setting a warm and inviting tone for the celebration.

“This event has been happening yearly ever since I was a freshman here, and I always really liked the event because it’s very interactive,” Wu said. “I got to talk to a lot of people, meet a lot of people and through our connections with CASU, we just continue this connection, continue this tradition of providing students on campus a way to celebrate the holiday.”

During the introduction, club members shared that in China and Taiwan, the Mid-Autumn Festival is considered the second most important holiday of the year. Often referred to as the “Moon Festival,” it is celebrated when the moon is at its fullest and brightest, symbolizing unity and togetherness.

The audience was encouraged to repeat Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival greetings and phrases, an enjoyable yet humorous way to start the event. Laughter filled the room as attendees tried their best to mimic the tones and pronunciation, guided by the cultural chairs who encouraged everyone to participate regardless of their linguistic background.

One of the phrases taught was “Zhōngqiū kuàilè, yuè yuán rén yuán shì yuánmǎn,” which roughly translates to “Happy Mid-Autumn Festival, may the full moon bring success and happiness to your family” in Chinese. The moment captured the event’s spirit, bringing people together through language and culture.

Next, an interactive online Blooket game tested everyone’s knowledge of Mid-Autumn Festival traditions. Attendees competed for a chance to win plushie prizes as upbeat Asian pop music played in the background, setting a lively and welcoming tone for the night.

Vincent Zhang, a cultural chair of CASU and a junior majoring in accounting, introduced the arts and crafts activity of night — lantern making. Materials were provided, and a detailed yet straightforward set of instructions was given to ensure the best possible experience. It was a fun activity that brought students together in an imaginative and productive space. The creativity gave students the freedom to socialize while making decorations for their dorms — ready to light up the campus. Activities themed around the festival served as a learning opportunity for the event’s attendees.

“We attract a lot of students on campus who aren’t ethnically Chinese,” Zhang said. “So it’s a good opportunity for everyone to learn about Chinese and Taiwanese culture and to socialize.”

After some fun activities, attendees gathered to enjoy mooncakes and tea while crafting their lanterns. Mooncakes, a traditional pastry filled with sweet lotus seed or red bean paste, are a signature treat of the Mid-Autumn Festival. They are typically shared among family and friends as a symbol of unity and good fortune, making them a meaningful centerpiece of the celebration.

The event added a fun twist to the holiday, immersing the attendees in a unique cultural experience. The activities and socialization created a lighthearted atmosphere, fostering a sense of community and tradition that grew as the event continued.

Stanley Sun, president of TASC and a senior majoring in biology, discussed the collaboration between TASC and CASU, emphasizing the importance of fostering a sense of family among participants — especially for students who may be far from home. He noted that cultural clubs like these play a vital role in creating spaces where students can connect, celebrate their heritage and build meaningful relationships within the campus community.

“We do this event every fall semester, and it’s been kind of an ongoing tradition between our two orgs, and basically the mission is to spread the culture between China and Taiwan,” Sun said. “Despite the differences between Chinese culture and Taiwanese culture, we still share culture, and one of the main cultures we share is obviously the Mid-Autumn Festival.”

As the night came to a close, the glow of handmade lanterns and students laughing filled the room, reflecting the warmth and unity the festival represents. The CASU and TASC Mid-Autumn Festival was a collaboration that offered a taste of cultural tradition, but also reminded attendees of the importance of community, belonging and shared celebration.