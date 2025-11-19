The Thai Student Organization's annual Loy Krathong event brought Thai culture and traditions to campus, fostering community among students through activites and performances.

In an evening of Thai culture, cuisine and activities, the Thai Student Organization held its annual Loy Krathong event on Saturday in Old Union Hall, welcoming members of the Baan Thai Club from Stony Brook University as special guests.

Loy Krathong, celebrated on the full moon of the 12th month in the Thai lunar calendar, is one of the most significant events in Thai culture. The name comes from “loy,” meaning “to float,” and “krathong,” referring to a small plant-fashioned basket or raft made to carry offerings commonly used in the celebration.

As the only student group representing Thai culture on campus, Typhoon Titley, president of TSO and a junior majoring in accounting, explained how the organization strives to make its events both engaging and educational for students unfamiliar with Thai culture.

“Binghamton has always been lacking in Thai community and culture, it is no surprise that most students on campus have no idea about the cultural context behind Loy Krathong,” Titley wrote in an email. “Loy Krathong traditionally is about asking for forgiveness from the river and the nature that has blessed Thailand with food and water. To make it more engaging for students, we just take the modern aspect of the Loy Krathong such as the food and the activities and not go too deeply on the historical context.”

The event began promptly at 3 p.m., with students lined up outside Old Union Hall, ready to participate in activities and enjoy the aromatic dishes catered by PK Thai Food and Thai Time. The menu featured delicious offerings of chicken pad thai, fried rice, curry puffs, vegetable spring rolls and TSO’s homemade Thai tea.

Once attendees settled into their seats, they had the chance to participate in a variety of hands-on activities and games. Jordan Lee, a cultural chair for TSO and a sophomore majoring in computer science, described how the organization chooses activities each year.

“Even though Loy Krathong happens every year, we always try to make our list of activities feel new while still keeping the traditions that are really meaningful,” Lee wrote in an email. “We start by deciding what parts of the festival we have to keep, which involves making and floating [a] krathong, because that’s the heart of the holiday. After that, we look at what gen-bods enjoyed in previous years and what we think would make the event feel fun and welcoming for everyone. It’s a mix of staying true to Thai culture and making sure people feel comfortable joining in, even if it’s their first time.”

Activities included lantern painting, origami lotus making and the “Wall of Sins,” where participants wrote negative thoughts or “sins” on paper lotuses to symbolically release them. Students who participated in the activities also submitted raffle tickets for a chance to win a Ninja Creami ice cream maker. Games included “Protect the Egg,” where participants tried to steal an egg from a member of the TSO E-Board, “Deed Luk Kaew,” a competitive marble game, and a classic ring toss. Special stage games of tug-of-war, wig snatch, cup stacking and musical chairs invited members of other student organizations and the general body to compete in friendly competitions for a chance to win even more prizes.

The festivities continued with performances throughout the evening. TSO showcased the talent of its E-Board with their own dance, followed by a cultural dance. The University’s Kung Fu Club wowed the audience with a lion dance, and the Binghamton Ballroom Association performed two energetic routines.

Amid the lively performances and activities, this event also held deep cultural significance to many. Titley explained what Loy Krathong means to him as a Thai American.

“As an international student who grew up in Thailand, I would always spend this occasion with my whole family,” he wrote. “Now that I am all the way here in Binghamton, the Loy Krathong that TSO hosts each year helps connect me back to my roots and help me feel a little piece of home!”

As the evening came to a close, the raffle winner for the grand prize was revealed. The celebration highlighted Thai culture and the dedication of the TSO E-Board to foster an atmosphere of cultural immersion.

“I really hope students get to see how warm, reflective, and community-based Thai culture is,” Lee wrote. “Loy Krathong is all about gratitude, letting go, and starting fresh, and I want people to feel that energy when they’re there. Even simple things like decorating a krathong or writing down something they want to release at the Wall of Sins can give people a small window into what the holiday means to us. If someone walks away feeling like they learned something new about Thailand and had a meaningful moment, that’s all I could ask for.”