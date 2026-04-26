Themed "Imagine a World Without Cancer," the event offered activities inspired by childhood nostalgia and hosted performances from various campus organizations.

Binghamton University’s American Cancer Society on Campus transformed the Mandela Room and Old Union Hall into a space of hope and remembrance at its 22nd-annual Relay for Life on Friday, April 17.

Relay for Life started in 1985 when Dr. Gordy Klatt, a surgeon from Tacoma, Washington, walked and ran around a track for 24 hours to raise money for ACS, covering over 83 miles and raising $27,000. Since then, a global movement has arisen that has raised billions of dollars toward cancer. On campus, it’s one of the largest student-run fundraisers.

This year, the relay was themed “Imagine a World Without Cancer,” inspired by childhood memories and nostalgia through Disney games, movies and vibrant decorations.

“By leaning into the enchantment of our childhood favorites, we aimed to bring light to a diagnosis that is often so dark and heavy,” Amanda Snowberger, associate director of ACS and a junior majoring in biology, wrote. “It was about creating an environment where the community could celebrate survivors and remember loved ones in a space filled with hope and color.”

As their biggest event of the year, months of planning went into making Relay for Life a success, and one of the defining aspects of this year was its high level of student engagement. A variety of student organizations performed, including The Binghamtonics, Evolution Dance Company, BU Pep Band and Ramblers. Felicity Johnson, mission and advocacy chair for ACS and a junior majoring in global public health, told Pipe Dream that this year’s relay felt “even more impactful and connected” than previous years.

Another highlight of the night included over 20 raffles, put together by Jonathan Lazo, the revenue chair of ACS and a senior majoring in industrial and systems engineering. The baskets ranged from Binghamton Rumble Ponies tickets to a Kendra Scott necklace.

“My team and I worked throughout the year researching companies to reach out to and asking for donations to give back to our cause,” Lazo said. “All the raffles were donated from each respective company.”

Amid the fun and activities, Relay also provided a space for reflection. The Luminaria Ceremony was a central part of the night, with glowing luminaria bags lining the track in honor of individuals affected by cancer. Participants walked together in this portion of the event, along with completing the Fight Back Lap.

“It was an incredibly meaningful moment where we paused to honor those we’ve lost and reflect on the impact cancer has had on so many lives,” Rebecca Kessler, experience chair for ACS and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, wrote. “Hearing people share their stories and seeing the luminaria bags lit up created a deeply emotional and unifying atmosphere. It really reinforced why we do this work and reminded everyone of the importance of continuing the fight against cancer. It made me see that all the hard work, long meetings, late nights and time we put into this event really is all worth it!”

Additional initiatives focused on those impacted by cancer included the Survivor and Caregiver Dinner, which gave attendees the chance to share their own stories and experiences with the disease.

For many event organizers, Relay For Life is deeply personal, with their participation and advocacy being shaped by loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer. At the same time, the event extends beyond individual stories and creates a space for participants to give back through outreach around a common cause.

“I hope everyone who attended Relay for Life left feeling deeply connected to our mission,” Johnson wrote. “Cancer can be an isolating disease; however, events like these remind us that no one is ever alone. I also hope those who attended feel a sense of accomplishment for all the money we raised, which will help support those impacted by a cancer diagnosis. This experience has shown me that Relay for Life is more than just an event. It is a powerful reminder of resilience, community, and purpose. It has deepened my commitment to advocacy and strengthened my belief that when we come together, we can create meaningful change for those affected by cancer.”

Relay for Life’s closing ceremony announced that the fundraising total for the year was $27,702.

Editor’s Note: Emma Alicea, the president of American Cancer Society on Campus, is Pipe Dream’s managing editor. She had no part in the writing or editing of this article.