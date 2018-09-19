On Saturday, Sept. 22, the NY Beer & Bites Walk will take place in Downtown Binghamton.

EatBing puts on Beer & Bites Downtown this weekend featuring local restuarants and breweries

This Saturday, Sept. 22, students can visit breweries throughout New York state without having to leave Downtown Binghamton.

Instead of the typical punch at a fraternity or a classic White Claw at Tom & Marty’s, students who are 21 or older can attend the NY Beer & Bites Walk for some more refined drinking and eating options.

The event will be hosted by EatBing, an organization that coordinates various events and festivals in the Binghamton community and has an assortment of meals for discounted prices. EatBing has also coordinated Binghamton’s Restaurant Week, Martini Walk and Wine & Tapas Tour.

Marie McKenna, co-founder of Lost Dog Cafe and the board president of EatBing, explained that the purpose of the organization is to both serve and help the Binghamton community.

“eatBING, Inc. is a nonprofit group of committed, small business owners wanting to promote the diverse, innovative food and beverage culture in Binghamton while raising money for well-deserving charities and arts organizations in Broome County,” McKenna wrote in an email.

The beer-and-bite element of the event comes from the pairings at each restaurant — a food selection combined with one 5 oz. beer sample from any one of New York state’s fine breweries. The tastings at each venue will be $3.

The low prices at NY Beer & Bites are in part due to the sponsorship from the city of Binghamton and Visions Federal Credit Union. Visions opened an on-campus branch in July, replacing the M&T Bank branch that had previously been on campus for over 20 years.

Some restaurants and breweries that will be attending on Saturday include Garage Taco Bar, Peterson’s Tavern, The Shop and Galaxy Brewing Company.

According to McKenna, Lost Dog will be serving a dish different from its popular rigatoni ala vodka that still has the restaurant’s signature of comforting meals.

“Lost Dog Cafe is serving Upstate Brewing Co.’s Amarillo 15 Plato New England Style IPA with a Roasted Pear & Brie Gougère. We can attest it is delicious and made with love by our Chef Joshua Lewis,” McKenna wrote.

Beer & Bites is able to bring a variety of both venues and culinary options. As a result, Binghamton residents and students can try restaurants and breweries that they may not have heard of or that may have opened recently.

According to McKenna, NY Beer & Bites is going to be an event that Binghamton residents will not want to miss.

“This is a day to experience great food and great brews with friends,” McKenna wrote.

NY Beer & Bites will take place in Downtown Binghamton from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday. All attendees must have valid identification to show that they are 21 years or older. Tickets are on sale for $12 at Little Venice Restaurant, Lost Dog Cafe, Water Street Brewing Co. and The Colonial before the event, but can also be purchased at the door. The tasting at each venue will be $3. Every ticket holder will be given a 5 oz. Belgian-style tasting glass that must be picked up at Garland Gallery, 116 Washington St., at any time this week or on Saturday.