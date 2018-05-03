Awards will be given to the best products and performances of the night

The World Night Market will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade this Friday, May 4.

This Friday, May 4, experience a variety of music, 21 different food vendors and artisanal products rooted in traditions from all over the world at the first World Night Market, located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade in Downtown Binghamton.

Cynthia Rotella, event director of World Night Market, said the idea for the event was inspired by the talent in the area. The event is organized by EatBing, an organization composed of small business owners who coordinate culinary events in the Binghamton area — also known for coordinating the biannual restaurant week. EatBing has been collaborating with the city of Binghamton and local businesses for months to organize the event.

“This event was a brain child of Michele [Bleichert], Owner of Water Street Brewery,” Rotella wrote in an email. “She wanted to bring a higher end market event that captured the true essence of the culinary and artistic talents of Binghamton and Broome County.”

Over the course of the night, a variety of disciplines including art, cuisine and entertainment will be judged, culminating in awards that will be given out at 9:30 p.m.

“This [World Night Market] is a juried event,” Rotella wrote. “We are thrilled with our very special judges, Mike Andrzejewski, Owner of the Seabar and Cantina Loco, located in Downtown Buffalo and Mike Morgan, runs the cafe at Columbian Mutual, who will judge the cuisine portion and Nancy Reynolds, Executive Director of Broome County Arts Council, will be judging the artists and artisans portion.”

There will be over 14 musical performances, including the Binghamton Children’s Choir, Mosaic Foundation and KASA Moda, a Korean modern hip-hop dance team, among others. In addition, there will be public demonstrations from expert artists and craft vendors which will be open until at least 10 p.m.

“There will be oil painters, potters, felt artists, wood sculptors and silk flowers,“ Rotella wrote. “And after 10 p.m. we will have DJ Funky Leroy performing until midnight as we ‘Dance on the Promenade.’”

According to Rotella, the planning process for the event was spearheaded by members of EatBing.

“Marie McKenna from Lost Dog; Gina Lisio Minichino, Little Venice; Sylvia Kerber, Caselle Olive Oil/Upstate Office Furniture; Chris Bodnarczuk, BU Anderson Center & Director Porch Fest; Joshua Bernard, BingPop and Luma were all part of the planning,” Rotella wrote.

While planning World Night Market, Rotella said she had to account for potential obstacles that might come up during the event, but she is looking forward to the event nonetheless.

“First year events are always a challenge but we have a great team and a warm receptive and enthusiastic restaurant, artisan and entertainment population,” Rotella wrote.

The sponsors for the event include the city of Binghamton, Carolyn Waffle Travel, Regalo Gifts & Designs and Caselle Imports.

World Night Market will take place on the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade Downtown from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 4, rain or shine.