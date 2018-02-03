The theme for this year’s event is ‘How I Met Your Amma’

Tamasha, an annual event hosted by the Indian International Student Union (IISU), will be held on Saturday.

Lakshmi Hareendran, the president of IISU and a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, said that Tamasha is designed to celebrate and promote Indian culture.

“The best way to teach people about the culture is to immerse them in it,” Hareendran said. “Our goal [with the show] is to embrace and showcase the culture.”

The theme for this year’s show is “How I Met Your Amma,” a play on the popular television show, “How I Met Your Mother.” The story at the core of the interactive show will be told through a combination of dancing, singing, games and a skit.

Six groups from within IISU will perform, including an all-freshman group, a hip-hop-inspired group called Kasa Moda and an a capella group called Bollywood Beats. The show will also feature dance performances from other Binghamton University groups, including Binghamton Bhangra, Uyai Nnua and Black Dance Repertoire. There will also be a special performance by Nasha, a fusion dance group hailing from University at Albany.

Hareendran explained that although the show has a South Asian focus, it will expand beyond that focus with the incorporation of the other dance teams. Neil Khiamal, the public relations chair of IISU and a senior majoring in economics, echoed that statement.

“It will be a diverse showcase of different talents, singing and dancing,” Khiamal said.

Tamasha will take place on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. in Chamber Hall in the Anderson Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.