Saturday's event will feature sexy trivia, sex toy giveaways and a screening of 'Easy A'

This Saturday, Late Nite Binghamton’s Sexapalooza will present a rare opportunity to publicly discuss student sexuality.

Dillon Deffinbaugh, campus activities program coordinator for Late Nite Binghamton, described the original idea for the event as a comedic lecture titled “I Love Female Orgasms.” Although the lecture format was dropped, the Late Nite board moved forward with bringing an event about healthy, positive sex to campus.

Activities will include Sex Toy Bingo, where students will have the chance to win over $300 in sex toys and other sex-related prizes, while also being educated about them. Sexy Trivia and a showing of the film “Easy A” will also be on the schedule, plus other chances to win prizes. Binghamton Hots, owned by BU alumnus David Whalen, ‘05, will be providing a hot dog and nacho bar.

Deffinbaugh said he hopes that the event will provide a healthy setting for discussion.

“We hope students will feel comfortable engaging in discussion around the topic of sexuality in a positive way,” he said.

Students’ reactions to the announcement of the event ranged from positive to negative, with some students seeming to be enthusiastic and others having a less-than-thrilled reaction. Dillon Savino, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said he plans to attend the event.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to learn something new — I don’t think I’ve ever seen an event like this before,” Savino said. “I love learning new things and this is the kind of topic you can’t exactly take classes on.”

However, Jacob Coons, an undeclared freshman, said he was ambivalent.

“I’m not sure this is the kind of event I want to see on campus,” Coons said. “Colleges are already oversexed, I don’t see why we need more of this stuff.”

Brandon Bologna, a sound technician for Late Nite and a junior majoring in nursing, said he is excited for the event. Although he won’t be working the event, he will be attending.

“I would hope that everyone in attendance comes with a mature and positive attitude because it’s just supposed to be a fun time to promote healthy sex lives,” he said.

The event will take place this Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. in the University Union.