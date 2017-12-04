This winter, try Pipe Dream's favorite recipes for refreshing, do-it-yourself beauty products

Provided by Brit + Co Keep your lips healthy and smooth with this do-it-yourself lip scrub. Close

Although the holidays can fill your heart with warmth and joy, for those of us living in the Northeast, it might be doing the opposite for our appearance. Dry, frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on our skin and hair — unless we do something about it. Stay hydrated and relaxed this season with our winter-themed do-it-yourself beauty recipes.

Peppermint Face Mask

Revive dry winter skin with this nutrient-packed mask. Not only will the peppermint oil add a yummy scent, but it will also aid in controlling sebum production, meaning it can make your skin less oily and decrease acne. Honey is naturally antibacterial, so it will detoxify your pores without the use of harsh chemicals. The yogurt can help you get rid of dry, flaky skin by gently exfoliating — thanks to lactic acid — and hydrating your skin.

What you need:

— 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt

— 1 tablespoon of raw honey

— One drop of peppermint essential oil

Directions:

1. Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

2. Thoroughly mix the ingredients in a small bowl, apply the mixture to the face, and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Rinse your face with warm water, dry and moisturize.

Adapted from Skin Disease Remedies

Cranberry-Vanilla Lip Scrub

When your lips get so chapped that lip balm seems useless, it’s time to call in reinforcements. This tasty lip scrub will get your puckers back to feeling hydrated and baby soft.

What you need:

— 1 tablespoon of finely chopped unsweetened dried cranberries

— 2 tablespoons of white or brown sugar

— 2 tablespoons of solid coconut oil

— A few drops of vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Gently mix ingredients so the sugar doesn’t begin to dissolve and place the mixture into an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

2. When needed, use a pea-sized amount to coat your lips.

3. Either rub your lips together or use your finger to rub the mixture into your lips for 30 seconds or until you feel all of the dry skin has lifted.

4. Use a washcloth and warm water to remove the scrub and top your lips with your favorite lip balm.

Adapted from Brit + Co

Caramel Hair Mask

Curly and kinky hair can naturally be dry and brittle, and cold winter air can only make that worse. This caramel hair mask will not only help moisturize your hair, but it can also help soften your hair and make your curl pattern more defined.

What you need:

— 6 tablespoons of olive oil

— 6 tablespoons of raw honey

— 2 to 3 overripe bananas, or 2 jars of organic banana baby food

— 3 to 6 tablespoons of water, if using whole bananas

— 3 tablespoons of molasses

— 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

— 1 to 2 tablespoons of cornstarch dissolved in an equal amount of water (the more cornstarch you use, the thicker the mixture will be)

— Plastic conditioning cap or a plastic grocery bag

Directions:

1. If using whole bananas, either blend all of the ingredients in a blender or mash the bananas by hand and then stir in with other ingredients. If using baby food, just stir it in with the other ingredients. Pour mixture into a small saucepan.

2. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until the mix reaches a slight boil. If it’s too thick, add more water; if it’s too thin, add more cornstarch.

3. Remove saucepan from heat and allow to cool.

4. Separate hair into four sections and clip them back.

5. Use your hands to apply the mixture to one section at a time, starting at the roots and working toward the ends. Repeat for the remaining sections.

6. Put on a plastic cap (or a plastic bag) and let the mixture sit on your hair for 1 to 2 hours. If your hair is really dry, leave it on overnight.

7. Wash, condition and style your hair as usual.

Adapted from YouTuber LadyTeola and Black Hair Information