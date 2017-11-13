Theresa Caputo will perform in the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

Provided by Mills Entertainment Theresa Caputo, known as The Long Island Medium, will bring her show to the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday. Caputo, a native of Hicksville, New York, will discuss her experiences as a medium and communicate with the spirits of audience members. Close

The Long Island Medium is headed to Binghamton.

On Monday, Nov. 13, “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” will take place at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

According to Caputo, she can communicate with the dead. Caputo said in a press release that she will share personal stories detailing her experiences as a medium, and will perform readings that allow audience members to communicate with their loved ones. Although attending the show doesn’t guarantee you a reading, she said you’ll be able to experience “firsthand spirit communication.”

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums,” Caputo said in a press release issued by Mills Entertainment. “It’s about witnessing something life-changing.”

Caputo rose to stardom after landing a show on TLC in 2011. Aside from claiming to be able to speak to the dead, Caputo said she sees herself as a typical Long Island mom. The show chronicles her family attempting to live their normal lives in Hicksville, New York.

Caputo said she realized she could feel and see dead people when she was 4 years old. According to her website, after suffering “debilitating anxiety” for most of her life, Caputo said she went to a spiritual healer when she was in her 20s, and learned that her anxiety was the result of suppressing spirits. Through sessions with her healer, Caputo said she learned how to communicate with the dead.

Her website states that once Caputo embraced her “gift,” she decided to use it to heal and provide closure to those who have lost people close to them. She has been a practicing medium for over 15 years. No matter where she is, Caputo said her “gift” is always turned on — meaning if a spirit is around and wants to come through, she will know. This results in many impromptu readings of strangers, which can be seen on her show. While conducting a reading, Caputo uses images and symbols to communicate what she says the spirits are telling her; for example, if someone died from an injury or condition related to the chest, Caputo will feel labored breathing.

In addition to taking her show on the road, Caputo has also written three books. Her most recent book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again,” which came out in March, debuted on The New York Times Best Seller list at No. 3.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95, and can be bought online at ticketmaster.com, can be charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or can be purchased at the box office.

An earlier version of this post included editorialized language not properly attributed to Caputo’s website. The language has been changed and Pipe Dream regrets the error.