The comedian will perform an hour-long set next Friday

It may not be Saturday night, but NBC’s Aidy Bryant will be performing on campus next Friday.

The Student Association Programming Board announced today that the “Saturday Night Live” cast member will be coming to Lecture Hall 1 to do a comedy routine.

Max Maurice, vice president of programming for the Student Association and a senior majoring in electrical engineering, said that the comedian will be doing an hour-long set.

“It’ll be a stand-up show that will be supplemented by a PowerPoint presentation she created specifically for the show, which is exciting,” Maurice said.

Bryant has also made appearances on HBO’s “Girls” and Comedy Central’s “Broad City.”

Opening the show with a 30-minute set will be Anna Drezen, a Brooklyn-based comedian and writer for “Saturday Night Live.” Drezen is also the editor-at-large of the popular online satire publication, Reductress.

According to Maurice, the show will be free to make up for the cancelled Natasha Leggero show in February.

Maurice said that while there was an attempt to reschedule with Leggero, it did not pan out.

“Due to this semester being jam-packed and locations already being confirmed for specific events, we weren’t able to make it happen on her schedule,” he said.

Aidy Bryant was not on the original survey sent out to students.

“Unfortunately, we admittedly didn’t have the budget for a lot of the comedians students were asking for,” Maurice said. “As well as some comedians not being available.”

Other “Saturday Night Live” cast members were on the survey, however, and Maurice is looking forward to a successful show with Bryant.

“I’m definitely confident in the potential pull that Aidy can, and hopefully, will bring,” Maurice said.

The show will take place on April 28 at 8 p.m. in Lecture Hall 1.

