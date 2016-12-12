Kevin Paredes/Assistant Photography Editor Close

Whether you are stressed out by impending finals or by the idea of having to spend a whole month at home with your parents, chances are you’re feeling the pressures of this time of year and your skin is showing it. The most important thing to remember this week is to practice self-care, both physically and mentally. A great way to take time for yourself and fake the appearance of having it all together is to do a DIY face mask. Grab a group of friends and whip up some of our recipes for the perfect study break.

Hydrating Avocado Mask (adapted from SELF magazine)

— 1/2 of a ripe avocado

— 1 teaspoon of plain, organic yogurt

— 1 teaspoon of honey

This hydrating mask is intended to leave your face feeling soft and moisturized. Mash the avocado into a smooth paste and combine with the yogurt and honey. You can also stir in a few teaspoons of olive oil. Spread the mixture evenly over your face and leave it on for up to 15 minutes before rinsing it off completely with warm water.

Calming Honey Mask (adapted from SELF magazine)

— 2 tablespoons of pure honey

— 1 teaspoon of cinnamon

— 1 wedge of fresh lemon

If you’re looking to fight acne, this mask may work for you. Raw honey is full of antioxidants and antibacterial properties that will help fight blemish-causing agents, and cinnamon will help to wick away excess oil. Warm the honey in the microwave and combine with the cinnamon and the juice from the lemon. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for up to 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Brown Sugar Scrub Mask (adapted from SELF magazine)

— 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

— 2 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil

The cold, dry air of winter can wreak havoc on your face. This mask will leave your face feeling soft and smooth, as the brown sugar will act as a gentle exfoliate, while the coconut oil adds moisture to the skin. Combine equal parts of brown sugar with softened coconut oil and make small circular motions with your fingers to massage it into your face. Leave the mixture on for up to 15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water.

Tropical Banana Face Mask (adapted from Marie Claire magazine)

— 1/2 of a ripe banana

— 1 tablespoon of orange juice

— 1 tablespoon of honey

This quick and refreshing mask is a great way to wake up your skin and minimize your pores first thing in the morning. Mash the banana and combine with the juice and honey. Apply to your face and leave the mask on for up to five minutes, then rinse with warm water.

Cool Cucumber Mask (adapted from SELF magazine)

— 1 chopped cucumber

— 1 cup of aloe juice

While aloe juice has anti-inflammatory properties on its own, this refrigerated mask enhances the de-puffing effects. Combine ingredients in a blender to form a thick liquid, and then place the mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Apply the mixture and leave it on for up to 20 minutes, then rinse the mixture off with warm water.