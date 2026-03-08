Providing professional, mentorial and cultural networking and educational opportunities, LMSA+ plays an essential role in students' development toward a career in medicine.

Chartered in the fall of 2025, Latino Medical Student Association Plus is a pre-professional student organization that provides networking opportunities, educational workshops and social-cultural bonding for Latino students pursuing careers in the medical field.

When Adán Mercado, co-president of LMSA+ and a sophomore majoring in biology, came to Binghamton University, he wanted to join an organization connecting both his heritage and career path. Upon realizing that an organization for Latino students seeking a career in medicine did not exist, he “knew [he] wanted to start a project.”

“I wanted to create a space where students can feel at home culturally, but have resources in a field since only 6 percent of physicians are Latino in the United States,” Mercado wrote in an email. “Bridging professional and cultural ties has always been something I wanted to do, as my background is important in my identity and helping the greater society who don’t have a voice in healthcare.”

LMSA+ provides networking support in three major areas: mentorships, professional connections and cultural bonding. This includes panels and collaborative events with health care professionals and physicians, guidance from medical students and peers and social events co-hosted with student multicultural organizations.

Last November, LMSA+ hosted an event alongside Harpur’s Ferry, the University’s student-run EMT service, providing a free workshop certification to stop excess bleeding in emergencies. The organization also partnered with the Global Public Health Student Association to hold Lotería Night, a community-focused event centered on a Mexican game of chance similar to bingo, but involves a deck of cards instead of numbered balls.

Nicholas Vazquez, co-president of LMSA+ and a senior majoring in biology, discussed how the organization fills the gap in traditional pre-health organizations on campus.

“LMSA+ emphasizes belonging, shared identity, and mutual support,” Vazquez wrote in an email. “It brings together students who may share similar cultural backgrounds, life experiences, or challenges and gives them a place to exchange honest advice, learn from one another, and feel supported in a field where they are often underrepresented. This focus allows members to navigate the pre-med journey with guidance from peers who understand their situation, while also fostering confidence, community, and a strong sense of purpose in pursuing medicine.”

Currently, LMSA+ offers the Caminos Mentorship Program, a collaboration with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University that pairs medical students with undergraduates, who are given structured guidance on coursework, MCAT preparation, shadowing and research insight. Vazquez added that, along with aiding in professional development, mentors provide support in navigating the medical field and overcoming barriers as underrepresented students, creating valuable bonds between mentors and mentees.

Ava-Marie Serpa, secretary of LMSA+ and a sophomore majoring in biology, elaborated on the impact of pursuing healthcare as a Latino student.

“I wish more people understood the importance of Latinos wanting to pursue medicine, as in underdeveloped Latino countries, getting medical treatment is a privilege that very few have,” Serpa wrote in an email. “The fact that Latinos can thrive in America and have the privilege to pursue medicine in itself is a magical thing.”