Mocktails, the non-alcoholic counterpart to cocktails, cover a wide variety of drinks that can be substituted for alcoholic beverages. Regardless of the reason one chooses to abstain from drinking alcohol, mocktails provide an excellent alternative that can satisfy any craving for a sophisticated beverage. The art of making mocktails is complex, but here are 10 quick and easy mocktails that anyone can make. The ratio of ingredients in each recipe should be determined through taste tests of the drink, so it is prepared exactly how you like it.

Virgin Piña Colada

Ingredients: frozen pineapple, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, lime juice, rum extract (optional)

Perhaps most famous for its inclusion in the hit Rupert Holmes song “Escape,” piña coladas are not just for people who enjoy getting caught in the rain and the taste of champagne, but also burgeoning mocktail artists. Virgin piña coladas are a super frosty drink made in the blender.

Virgin Margarita

Ingredients: simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, kosher salt, lime wedges

The margarita is known for its salty rim and lime wedge garnish, and the non-alcoholic version of the beverage is no different. The virgin margarita replaces tequila and triple sec with simple syrup, lemon juice and orange juice, in addition to the traditional lime juice to keep the deliciously sour flavor.

Virgin Appletini

Ingredients: apple juice, lemon juice, granny smith green apple syrup, apple slices

Make sure to ask for your virgin appletinis shaken, not stirred, when ordering this mocktail. The delightful green color of this drink comes from the granny smith green apple syrup, and a great way to spice up the presentation of the drink is to serve it with apple slices.

Shirley Temple

Ingredients: sprite, ginger ale, grenadine, maraschino cherry

One of the most famous mocktails is the Shirley Temple, fittingly named for the 1930s child star. Sprite, ginger ale or some combination of the two can be used for the main volume of the drink, along with a little bit of grenadine and a maraschino cherry. Grenadine is essentially just sweetened pomegranate juice, and adds a nice blast of flavor to the drink.

Arnold Palmer

Ingredients: lemonade, unsweetened iced tea

Another drink named for a person is the Arnold Palmer, named after the former American golfer attributed with inventing the drink. A simple mix of lemonade and unsweetened iced tea leads to a delicious drink that is the definition of something that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Sparkling Peach Punch

Ingredients: peaches, water, sugar, peach flavored gelatin, lemon juice, peach mango juice, ginger ale

The sparkling peach punch may be the most complicated mocktail on the list, but it is sure to impress with its rich flavor profile and slushy-like consistency. To make it, first blend fresh peaches, bring water, sugar and peach gelatin to a boil and then combine the two, along with lemon juice and peach mango juice. Then freeze, and — when ready to use — break into chunks and mix with ginger ale to make sparkling peach punch.

Blue Lagoon

Ingredients: sprite, lemon juice, blue curacao syrup, lemon slice

This mocktail is stunningly blue and tasty with its combination of Sprite, lemon juice and blue curacao syrup. Add a lemon slice to the rim of the glass to get style points, but the oceanic blue color of the drink should be enough to mesmerize all those who come into contact with this drink.

Pineapple Cobbler

Ingredients: pineapple juice, club soda, lime juice, strawberry syrup

The pineapple cobbler is not a pie, but rather a delicious mocktail that combines the flavors of pineapple and strawberry to great effect. The club soda and lime juice add carbonation and acidity, respectively, that balance out the drink and keep it from being too sweet.

The Eli Special

Ingredients: pink lemonade, sprite

This drink, which I created and named after myself, is a mocktail that is refreshingly bright. Half pink lemonade, half sprite, the Eli special is quick to make, but the trick is to add the pink lemonade before the sprite to prevent the sprite from bubbling out of the cup.

Baxter’s Elixir

Ingredients: lemonade, sprite, lime juice, green food coloring

Legend has it that Baxter drinks a cup of his elixir before every event he attends to boost his enthusiasm. Show off your Binghamton University spirit by preparing a Baxter special that is roughly three-quarters lemonade, a generous splash of Sprite, a dash of lime juice and a drop of green food coloring to obtain a crisp green hue.