Harpur Edge, in collaboration with the Q Center and the Binghamton University Art Museum, is expecting a huge turnout in their second-annual art show, scheduled for Nov. 17.

The Harpur Edge Art Show was created to showcase art from students of all majors, accepting digital submissions, submissions in traditional visual arts and written works until Oct. 23. The “Art Walk” will consist of submissions exhibited by the alumni-funded Harpur Edge — which aims to provide Harpur College students with academic and career advice — the BU Art Museum and submissions from the Q Center — an area that supports the LGBTQIA community on campus. The art show promises to provide any and all students with an interest in the arts with a space to create and view art.

Emily Low, a senior majoring in environmental policy and law who worked on last year’s Harpur Edge Art Show, is now one of the organizers of this year’s show. Low said the purpose of the show is “to help students showcase their art and their creations,” emphasizing the notion that students from all majors should have the opportunity to create art.

“You can be an artist without having to really study it,” Low said. “We’re gonna consider everything.”

Those working on the show find it important that they highlight the art of both students who have dedicated their academic careers to furthering their understanding of art, and those who chose a different path but still want to showcase their art. The show’s purpose is to explore the creations of all students, recognizing artists that are not always able to explicitly express themselves.

Low explained that last year there were 80 pieces displayed at the Harpur Edge Art Show — and the collaborations this year allow Harpur Edge to create an even larger show. This means that more students will have the opportunity to present their art, and those who plan on attending will have more to view. The creation of an “Art Walk” allows more students to submit their work, and will elongate the night, giving attendees more to view during the show’s two hours.

“Break Through” is the theme of this year’s show. According to the Harpur Edge website, it is meant to represent the “Unconventional, Bold, Exploratory, Evolutionary and beyond,” supporting Harpur College students in their exploration of the arts. Low discussed the variety of perspectives that Harpur students can provide and the ways this theme aims to highlight these points of view.

“It’s cool too because you see artists come in and they’re like, ‘Wow this is my work,’” Low said. “For some students, this might be their first time showcasing. This is why we’re doing this in the first place. For some of these artists, this is their first time showing what they made and I’m just glad to be a part of that process. I have no doubt that this event is going to be huge.”

Low said she is most excited to get to talk to artists and learn about their processes in creating these pieces. Organizers have already begun receiving submissions and said they are looking forward to receiving more. The entire Harpur Edge staff seems to be gearing up for a great night, during which students will be able to support each other and gain the support of the school as they display their artwork for the community.