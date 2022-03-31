First Friday showcases Broome's local art scene

First Friday has amazing upcoming events to explore, opening on April 1, the first Friday of the month. There is a broad range of exhibitions to attend, and from religious to cat-themed, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. The following information is from the Broome County Arts Council website.

April 1 to April 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

Aubrey Clark’s “A Glance at Legacy” exhibition will celebrate her family, community and Asian heritage through printmaking and painting.

April 1 to April 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

Presented by Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) Artisan Gallery, “Spring Awakening: A Regional Exhibition” includes artworks from artists “throughout the Southern Tier” to celebrate spring.

April 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Discovery Center of Southern Tier (60 Morgan Road)

The “Spring EGGShibit” exhibition will include a showcase of the art of Pysanky. According to the BCAC website, “children from The Discovery Center’s [Universal Pre-Kindergarten], preschool and after-school programs will be making collaborative, egg-inspired artwork to showcase.”

April 1 to May 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

The Bundy Museum of History and Art will exhibit the works of H. Hargrove, Robert Cox, G. Schroter and William Bisley and host a silent auction on the museum’s second floor. Working with Community Baptist Church, the proceeds from the event will directly “benefit team Stroll for Cole as they participate in the 2022 Walk to Defeat ALS, in memory of Scott Cole who lost his life to ALS in 2013.” At 7 p.m., the Making Strangers will perform live music in the museum’s Annex.

Now to May 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

Binghamton Photo will exhibit Kaitlyn Hession’s photography project, “The Vacant Society.” This project showcases photos and research of abandoned places to “not only inform others about the historical significance behind these long-forgotten places, but also memorialize them through old photos and the stories that people tell about them for years to come,” according to the website’s event description.

April 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at Christ Episcopal Church (10 Henry St.)

Christ Episcopal Church’s exhibition “Imagining the Divine and Spirituality” will “present the works of several artists from different backgrounds, each sharing their interpretations of faith and spirituality.”

April 1 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at The Kilmer Mansion (9 Riverside Drive).

The Kilmer Mansion will host a book signing from author and artist Shawn Robinson. The event offers snacks, music and art and books for sale.

April 1 to May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Whole in the Wall (43 South Washington St.)

Whole in the Wall will feature a self-titled individual exhibition from pop artist Michael Albert. His art ranges from doodles to wax art to colleges and everything in between, with themes from math to music.

April 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

Opening last July, “Cats!” shows how cats influence art with submissions from the community of pictures of their own cats alongside art and information about cats. This exhibition was extended due to popular demand.