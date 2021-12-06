For this holiday season, buy your loved ones BU merchandise

With 2022 in sight and the calendar reading December, the holiday season is officially upon us, and that means one very important thing: it’s gift shopping time!

If your family is anything like mine, it can often be difficult to find good and thoughtful gifts for people who seem content and have most of what they need. However, friends, you can avoid the dreaded gift card this holiday season by building your present lineup around Binghamton-University-branded merchandise.

Few things are neater for a family member than to own a small piece of a “public Ivy,” as the administration likes to say, and the University Bookstore provides a wide range of options for you to choose from. Below are a few standout options.

Apparel:

Binghamton Uscape Standard Hoodie

Binghamton Women’s Campus Crop Hoodie

No piece of college merchandise is more iconic than a hoodie adorned with a university’s name and logo. BU has a lot of different options in apparel, and these two options are perhaps the slickest. More than just serving the function of being a logo sweatshirt, these hoodies stand alone as well-designed articles that can fit many outfits. If you are on the lookout for a BU hoodie this holiday season, these options can work very well.

Binghamton Garb Infant Otis Bodysuit

Are there any babies or expecting parents in your life? Then why not start that child on the path to future success with a BU onesie? This particular offering comes in a number of different age-based sizes that can remind these small children through every step of their early development that college isn’t that far away. While it is important to enjoy childhood, certain milestones are unavoidable. Imagine the photos you can take with the toddler while in your personal BU merch. Cute, right?

Accessories:

Binghamton Jardine Woven Poly Tie

If you want to add a touch of BU to a close one’s professional attire this holiday season, then this tie could be the perfect pick for you! As that special person enters their professional meetings and gatherings with this BU tie around their neck, it gives them the perfect opportunity to talk and brag about you. And really, is there no higher form of praise than a distant family member bragging about you to a regional manager you will never meet?

Binghamton LogoFit North Pole Basic Knit Cuff Winter Hat

Binghamton LogoFit Niagara 2 Color Rugby Striped Knit Winter Scarf

Winter is here, and BU is prone to some particularly strong winter weather. If those you care about are going to make the trip out to see you during a tumultuous Broome County winter, then it will be best to get them bundled up and ready to brace the snow. You will find what you are looking for in this BU-branded hat and scarf combo — the perfect clothing addition to keep your loved ones warm this holiday season.

Miscellaneous:

Binghamton Storm Duds Storm Clip Umbrella

Anyone who has been at BU for more than a week is well aware of the great floods set upon us through the perennial rains. If you wish for those in your life to avoid this aqua-based curse set upon us, then you can get them this cute BU-branded umbrella!

Binghamton 15 oz. Camp Mug

Picture this: A family member wakes up and wants to start their day with a fresh cup of coffee, tea or some other hot beverage. They reach into their cupboard and search their collection of mugs and cups for a potential container, and they find their own, personal BU mug. As they grab this mug, they smile to themselves and think of you. After all, aren’t the holidays a time to celebrate and be thankful for our families? Perhaps nothing can embody this more than a BU mug.

There are a lot of gifts you can give over the holidays, but if you want to shoot for something close to your home away from home, then this list may be right for you.