Hosted at BU's favorite dancefloor The Cave, this year's O'Spacis promises to bring Binghamton's hottest electronic DJ.

Provided by WHRW O'Spacis will be held on Nov. 12 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at The Cave. Close

WHRW 90.5 FM, Binghamton University’s student-run radio station, will be bringing back O’Spacis, a concert full of dancing and electronic music. The event will be held this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., at The Cave on 53 Chenango St.

Melanie Ingemi, a junior majoring in biology, works at WHRW as the space manager, which encompasses music genres including disco, ambient and EDM. In an interview, Ingemi said WHRW contributes broadcasting, music and education to the BU community.

“[WHRW] is a free-format, educational and community radio station,” Ingemi said. “[WHRW] provides noncommercial broadcasting resources for students, staff, faculty and community members.”

O’Spacis is a student-focused semesterly concert hosted by the space section of the radio station that highlights electronic music.

“This event basically is where we come together and celebrate all electric-type genres,” Ingemi said.

For the event, the station brings their mixer to the venue and the various DJs at the event will perform their own music. They present mix and mastering audio that showcases their transitions and remixes with the use of other already-existing music.

The DJs for the event include Dave Adler, also known as DJ DJ, who is a resident of the Binghamton community, Jacky Qin, known as Your Friend Jacky, a first-year graduate student studying theatre, Nuri Harper, known as DJ Buraq, a resident of the Binghamton community, Genie Fyodorova, known as DJ Ambrosia, the technical director of WHRW and a junior majoring in biology, Bella Grieco, known as DJ Sublingual, the general manager of WHRW and a senior majoring in biology and Ingemi, also known as DJ Sterling.

This event will serve as a fundraising event for Moefest, an event WHRW will host later on in the year. The entire profit of this event will go toward bringing in other artists for that concert as well as all the necessary costs of hosting the event.

In the past, O’Spacis had been held at hookah bars like Cafe Oasis, but The Cave is a relatively new venue for WHRW, with the last O’Spacis hosted at The Cave occurring many years ago. Ingemi explained that she is extremely excited about this new venue.

“I choose The Cave because of the lively energy that comes with it,” Ingemi said. “You walk into an amazing disco floor that just makes you want to dance. The Cave as a venue is very considerate and inclusive to people of all ages. This venue is very professional, as their security practices safe precautions to make sure everybody is safe, and they follow the rules.”

Ingemi said she is most excited about the theme for the event. As showcased on the WHRW posters around campus, the theme for O’Spacis is “Euphoria.” Ingemi said people should attend this event with that theme in mind.

“I want people to dress up and be the center and eye of attention,” Ingemi said.

This is an 18+ event, meaning that IDs will be scanned at the door. Any attendees under 21 will get a stamp on the hand and will not be allowed to purchase drinks.

“I want people to know that there will be amazing music,” Ingemi said. “Get ready to dance to some great upbeat dance sets by our own DJs. I just want people to be excited about it and have an amazing time.”