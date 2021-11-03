Alice Longyu Gao will headline with LustSickPuppy as the opener

Underground artistry can feature incredibly diverse and unique aspects of music. The Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) Binghamton Underground Music Presents (BUMP) chairs are working on a concert in the Binghamton Undergrounds Cafe on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. The concert will be headlined by Alice Longyu Gao with LustSickPuppy opening. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Alice Longyu Gao has an extremely different sound that exemplifies the genre of hyperpop. Hyperpop involves auto-tuned vocals, heavy bass, aggressive trap beats and an overall frenetic speed. Born and raised in Bengbu, China, Gao moved to the United States to pursue a career in music. Beginning as a DJ in New York City, she eventually began making music. Her songs are known for their special humor and personality, such as the song “Rich Bitch Juice.” The phrase itself gets repeated throughout the whole song in an empowering sense. Then, at the end of the song, she explains what it is, “Rich bitch juice is champagne and lime salt, get it?” The song was produced by Dylan Brady, well-known for one half of the duo 100 Gecs. The song adopts similar textures of 100 Gecs’ hyperpop style. Gao has put out one EP from this year called “High Dragon and Universe.” The recent EP shifted away from hyperpop to a variation of that sound called “hyper punk.”

LustSickPuppy is hard to define as an artist but can be seen as an aggressive and industrial musician. Born and raised in New York City, the visual component of her music is a standout. In her music videos, she dresses up in different costumes, like in the song “Goatmeal.” In the video, she dresses up as an old lady and bakes cookies with fast-paced rapping behind them. Her social media presence and album art are a vibe all on their own. Her recent project was an EP called “Cosmic Brownie” in 2020.

In past years artists such as Mitski and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard performed before blowing up. BUMP shows have not been in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused BUMP to move their concerts online, which led to Beach Bunny headlining and Oceanator opening.

Sean McManus, chair of BUMP and a senior majoring in Japanese studies, is excited to cultivate high energy for in-person concerts again.

“It’s been a long time coming but there really is nothing like the energy of a live concert,” McManus said. “Especially when it’ll be as intimate as it’ll be in the Undergrounds Cafe.”

McManus is excited about Gao’s exciting and high-energy stage presence. McManus organized everything with SAPB Vice Chair Madeline Schalk. According to McManus, he had to figure out which artists to choose that would fit best for a concert and come up with the vibes for the show. BUMP volunteers and Binghamton Sound, Stage and Lighting (BSSL) helped with the rest on assembling the show.

For McManus, the most important thing to him is how people can bond over the love of a certain artist. He is striving for a sense of community and seeing the energy of people enjoying a concert together. He said exposing students to these artists and making them aware of something they might never have experienced is exciting.

“Especially when it comes to more experimental artists like [Gao] and LustSickPuppy I think the more people learn about them, the more possibility there is for them to connect with audiences that love them,” McManus said.