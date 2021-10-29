The mercy of Halloween weekend is finally coming, where the student body washes away our post-midterm fatigue by dressing up in inaccurate, last-minute costumes of our favorite characters. Here are some costumes from our staff, who have the sense to plan it more than 24 hours before the party.

Lakhsmi Chatterjee, Arts & Culture Editor

“This is the first year I’ve had bright pink hair, so I’m taking full advantage of it. I have two costumes ready for Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, my housemates and I [including Michael Golann, Assistant Photo Editor] are dressing up as Pokémon characters. I, of course, will be Jessie from Team Rocket and my housemate with blue hair is going to be James. Others are dressing up as Ash, Misty, Pikachu, Blastoise, Meowth, Skitty and a Poké Ball. Michael is going to be Ditto with a twist. For Saturday, I’m gonna be a punk Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” I got a long green skirt and a purple bodysuit. I’m putting glitter scales on my face and waving my hair for that ‘beach’ look.”

Krishna Patel, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

“My housemates and I are all being ‘SpongeBob [SquarePants]’ characters for Halloween. I’m going to be dressing as Sandy Cheeks. The other night I’m going to dress as a creepy doll. I plan on wearing a babydoll dress, my hair in pigtails and makeup to make my eyes look bigger and scarier.”

Michael Golann, Assistant Photo Editor

“For my Halloween costume, I am going to be the Pokémon Ditto. The costume is a purple tablecloth to resemble the blob and I ‘transform’ by taking it off and I become the Pokémon Gengar.”

Alexis Yang, Copy Desk Chief

“This year I’m going as Holden Caulfield from ‘The Catcher in the Rye.’ To recreate his outfit I’ll be wearing a red woolen blazer, a blue tie and of course his red hunting hat.”

Sam Lillianthal, Arts & Culture Intern

“For Halloween this year I am going as Johnny from the hit animated movie ‘Hotel Transylvania.’ I bought two sports shirts, cargo shorts and even the red hair dye spray to complete the look. My girlfriend will be dressing up as Mavis, who is Johnny’s romantic partner in the movie. It should be fun as long as the red hair doesn’t look too crazy.”

Jamie Nguyen, Arts & Culture Intern

“My Halloween costume this year is Kuromi, a character from Sanrio. The good thing about dressing up as a nonhuman character is that I can just wear things already in my closet, and not buy a one-use costume. I am making the headband with Kuromi’s ears and skull symbol which is easy enough. I can’t wait for my handmade pieces to slowly fall apart throughout Halloween night.”

Isabella Cavallo, Arts & Culture

“My Halloween costume is going to be the ‘Winx Club’ fairies with three of my friends. I’m going to be Tecna — so basically, I will just be wearing purple, glitter and wings! My other costume is Velma from ‘Scooby-Doo’ and my girlfriend is being Daphne, which will be really cute and fun.”

Makoto Toyoda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

“I’m really excited for Halloween this year because I am doing a group costume — for the first time! — with my housemates. We’re dressing up as ‘SpongeBob [SquarePants]’ characters and I chose to be Gary, SpongeBob’s pet snail. Though I still have to figure out how to mimic Gary’s iconic shell, I thrifted a sparkly turquoise top and lime green shorts to emulate his colors. For the second night, I’m using my short and dark hair to my advantage to be Buttercup from the ‘Powerpuff Girls.’”