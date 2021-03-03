Acrylic and resin art, sculptures and furniture make up a variety of pieces at the Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Regional Art Exhibition.

Regional Art Exhibition offers insight into art during lockdown.

Miya Carmichael/Assistant Photography Editor The Regional Art Exhibition will be on display at the Roberson Museum and Science Center through July. Close

On Feb. 28, the Roberson Museum and Science Center, located on 30 Front St., opened its annual Regional Art Exhibition to the public. The exhibition will run through July, showcasing over 30 artists from all over the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Pieces of all different types of mediums will be on display.

The annual Regional Art Exhibition aims to showcase the many talented artists of the greater Southern tier. The exhibition will highlight paintings, photography, sculptures and more from artists within a 100-mile radius.

The pandemic has allowed for a renaissance of sorts, with many of the works in the show having been created in 2020. Lockdowns have allowed many people to delve deeper into their art and the Regional Art Exhibition is a prime example of that. From acrylic and resin to sculpture to furniture-making, the Regional Art Exhibition has just about everything to match up with a variety of interests.

Ivy Stevens-Gupta, an art therapist and artist from Ithaca, is showcasing two works, “Zen Balancing Act” and “Black Magic,” in the exhibition.

“I applied to the Roberson Museum [and Science Center] art show this year because I wanted to display work that was created during the pandemic and while I was experiencing isolation,” Stevens-Gupta said. “The painting titled ‘Zen Balancing Act (Black & White)’ is acrylic, oil and high-gloss resin on a cradled birch board panel. The emphasis being that we have all had to find our balance this past year.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting just about everything this past year, art has been used as a way for many to cope and express their emotions freely. With everyone cooped up and unable to spend time with those we love, art is a way to express any and all emotion. Stevens-Gupta says that she creates art in hopes that it will make people feel raw emotion.

“I want viewers to be moved by my work — moved to think about our precious resources and environment,” Stevens-Gupta said. “I’ve been told my paintings make people happy and that they feel the joy I put into creating them. I believe this is the ultimate goal of any artist — to evoke emotions.”

Additionally, art has been used channel a change of pace from the relentless monotonous days this year has been filled with, with many using art as a way to take a break from the dozens of Zoom meetings, hours of television and little contact with the ones closest to us.

“The stones [‘Zen Balancing Act’] could topple over at any time if we are not mindful of our need to find equilibrium in life,” Stevens-Gupta said. “So many people have had to struggle working from home while teaching kids who can’t go to school, making meals, learning Zoom, finding time to exercise, watching too much TV and missing our family and friends.”

Regardless of if you’re an artist yourself, or if you just want to get out of the house and look at some beautiful, unique pieces, the Roberson Museum and Science Center Regional Art Exhibition is a great opportunity to do so.

The Regional Art Exhibition will be showcased to the public starting on Feb. 28 through July. Admission for nonmembers is $8 for adults, $6 for students, seniors and military and $4 for children.