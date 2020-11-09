Right around the corner of Washington Street and Hawley Street, in a revamped red brick building, is The Stone Fox, a newly opened artisanal pizza eatery and bar. When I entered the establishment, the first thing I noticed was that The Stone Fox truly made the best use of the space. With ample double-decker outdoor seating, string lights overhead and classic rock and 90’s hip hop blasting from the speakers, The Stone Fox created an inviting, social and energetic atmosphere in an on-trend setting. The Pipe Dream photographer, Lucas, and I were able to enjoy dinner with a stunning view of the sunset over 20 Hawley Street and the Binghamton University Downtown Center. I noticed several outdoor, elevated fire pits available for patrons to enjoy. With temperatures dropping but COVID-19 still raging strong, outdoor seating at restaurants can be tricky. The fire pits help to combat this issue and bring a slice of backyard bonfires into the restaurant. Space near the fire pits seemed to get snatched up quickly due to their popularity.

Each table was numbered and displayed a QR code through which visitors could scan, view the menu, order food and pay for their meal. The staff was incredibly friendly and helpful, furthering the welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant. For appetizers, I ordered the Stone Fox fries while Lucas ordered the Caesar salad. The Stone Fox fries were an elevated version of normal curly fries. They had the warm, crispy crunch that I personally love in my fries, with some flavor added by a dried herb seasoning. I was impressed with how The Stone Fox was able to elevate the classic curly french fry without losing the childlike joy and simple fun of curly fries. While I did not try the Caesar salad, Lucas said the combination of olives and olive tapenade led to a heavy olive flavor which he could only describe as “very odd.” The salad seemed, however, like a good choice for any olive-lover.

For our second course, we ordered the Cheese Please pizza pie along with the rosemary truffle pie. The Cheese Please consisted of crushed tomato as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. The high-quality toppings complemented each other wonderfully. While the soft crust was not my personal favorite, I really enjoyed the crust’s smoky flavor imparted by the wood fire. The rosemary truffle pie consisted of roasted garlic, mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella and rosemary. It was clear the ingredients were of high quality and full of rich flavor. The rosemary was definitely the prominent ingredient in the pizza, while the truffles offered a rich, yet light and mature flavor.

We finished off the meal with desserts. Lucas ordered a cannoli while I asked for the tiramisu. As someone whose favorite dessert is tiramisu, The Stone Fox’s rendition surpassed my expectations. The deep, rich and bitter espresso flavor was perfectly balanced with the sweet frosting. Every bite melted in my mouth and left me craving more even after the whole meal. The cannoli was also a pleasant surprise, as cannolis are tricky desserts to get right. The cream was fluffy, light and not overly sweet. The fried pastry dough was wonderfully crispy and thin. While The Stone Fox is known for its delicious pizzas, I loved their appetizers and desserts most.

If you’re looking for a fun, energetic place to eat out with friends, The Stone Fox offers delicious options and a student-friendly, youthful atmosphere with a relaxing ambiance. The staff is extremely friendly and the food will not disappoint.