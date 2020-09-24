With social distancing restricting social events, market seeks to give local vendors a spot for handmade goods

This Sunday, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market will be holding an “Autumn Artisan Market” at 840 Upper Front Street. The event will feature goods from local artists and craftspeople with some farmers as well. There will be homemade items and goods available for purchase.

Molly McManus, the events coordinator for Broome County Regional Farmers Market, emphasized the importance of the event during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all know, we have been in the midst of a pandemic, it has really affected small businesses,” McManus said. “A lot of the vendors that are coming don’t have a brick-and-mortar storefront, there are artists that typically do festivals and craft fairs.”

McManus explained that many of these festivals and craft fairs have been canceled as a result of the pandemic.

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market holds artisan markets throughout the year, and they typically have a seasonal name. Sunday’s event will be focusing on crafts and artisans rather than agriculture, but there will be a couple of farmers there. The event will feature fall-themed crafts, home decor, jewelry, bath and body products, yarn and fabric crafts and blown glass. There will be artisanal food and beverage products as well.

Most of the vendors at Sunday’s events are local from Broome County. There are also rules regarding what qualifies as a homemade product.

“We have a regulation in our market that vendors have to make or produce 80 percent of what they sell,” McManus said.

LizAnn McEwen, owner of the skincare line “BodyDelights by LizAnn,” explained how the market benefits the community.

“They open their doors to local farmers and local businesses that are trying to help the community,” McEwen said. “It’s not just people that are stopping by — they actually depend on the fruits and vegetables and also the small businesses that sell from there, and they love supporting small local communities. Supply and demand is there on both sides.”

McEwen began making hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes during COVID-19, and explained how she will be bringing fall-themed products for the Autumn market.

“I will start bringing out my seasonal soaps, pumpkin spice, apple and fall-themed scents that people love,” she said. “I am going to make them into fall scents, like pumpkin.”

Brittany Liberati, ‘14, owner of Libby Balm LLC, said she looks forward to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market every year.

“The people who visit the market genuinely love their community and enjoy supporting local businesses,” Liberati said. “[McManus], the coordinator, loves to see small businesses thrive. I think it is her hard work that makes the market community so successful. I meet many new customers and continue to build my network. It is also a fun day for my mom and I to get together, she’s my number one and only employee.”

For this autumn-themed event, Liberati will be showing her fall flavors of lip balm such as pumpkin donut, pumpkin spice, pumpkin marshmallow and apple pie.

Broome County Regional Farmers Market’s “Autumn Artisan Market” will be held Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 840 Upper Front Street.