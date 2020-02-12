If you’re struggling to come up with a soundtrack to your sexual endeavors, you’re not alone. Finding good music to suit the mood is difficult, especially when you consider differences in taste. Luckily, we’ve gathered a collection of 30 songs in a Spotify playlist that can serve as inspiration, and we highlighted a few of our favorites.

“Right in Time” — Lucinda Williams



Women in pop have subverted societal expectations for decades by singing about masturbation. Among cheeky, upbeat hits like Cyndi Lauper’s “She Bop” and the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” lies Lucinda Williams’ subtler “Right in Time,” which approaches the subject with a sweet romanticism.

“The Model” — Big Black

We had to include a song off Big Black’s classic noise punk album “Songs About Fucking,” described by band member Steve Albini in a Rolling Stone interview as the result of a drive to make “filthy music.” “The Model” is a cover of a Kraftwerk song, and its bass line and lyrics are undeniably sexy.

“The Sensual World” — Kate Bush

Students getting it on during a study break can bring some literary influence into the bedroom with this Kate Bush song, inspired by James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” If your daily grind is usually limited to a Glenn G. Bartle Library study session, Bush’s lyrics about “stepping out of the page into the sensual world” will resonate with you.

“Your Love” — The Butchies

The Butchies are better known for their upbeat punk songs, but the pioneering queercore band struck gold with this slowed-down cover of “Your Love” by the Outfield. Singer Kaia Wilson transforms the ‘80s radio staple into a sultry meditation on desire.

“I’m On Fire” — Bruce Springsteen

While Bruce Springsteen is better remembered for dad-rock-adjacent hits like “Born to Run” and “Born in the USA,” “I’m On Fire” is one of the sexiest songs of the 1980s. Springsteen’s crooning about his bad desire is accompanied by muted instrumentation that allows the undeniable passion in his voice to shine through.

“Girl” — The Internet

It’s difficult to pick just one song from R&B band The Internet for this playlist, as their evocative style serves as the perfect complement for your assorted bedroom activities. But the smooth horns of “Girl” blend with singer Syd’s promise that “anything you want is yours” to elegantly set the mood.

“Dreams Tonite” — Alvvays



Dream-pop masterpiece “Dreams Tonite” is an ode to a lost love and the remembrance of a former spark, but you don’t need to think that hard about it when it comes on. Its smooth, hazy instrumentation can help you ease your thinking.

“Kiss Me” — Sixpence None the Richer

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me” will surely put you in a daze. With a sweet chorus and soothing melody, this is the perfect song to boost your mood for Valentine’s Day.

“Baby I’m Yours” — Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys’ “Baby I’m Yours” puts a romantic twist on their relaxed music style. The dreamy lyrics and harmonies will elevate any chill, sensual playlist and make you melt.

“Earned It” — The Weeknd

If you’re looking for a more sultry tune to kick off your Valentine’s Day, look no further than “Earned It” by The Weeknd. This song is perfect for those looking to kick off their late-night activities.