Fall in love with this month's lineup

Kick off Black History Month on Binghamton’s Artist’s Row this Friday with multiple exhibitions. Check out our monthly First Friday roundup for a variety of galleries to visit.

Feb. 7 — March 28 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

“New Fiber Works” will showcase hand-painted and hand-dyed quilts with free motion quilting and Shibori techniques by Joan Lockburner Deuel.

Feb. 7 — Feb. 28 at Southern Tier AIDS Program Prevention Services (206 State St.)

“Art and Soul” will feature artists of color in honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and Black History Month. Artists featured include Natashaleigh Dyall, Ayana Gale and Kareemah Scurry.

Feb. 7 — Feb. 29 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

“Celebrating 20 Years in 2020” is dedicated to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the gallery with floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall art from all available current and former exhibiting members since 2000. The exhibition is curated by Judy Salton.

Feb. 7 at Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)



Singer-songwriter Pat Raube will perform starting at 6 p.m.

Feb. 7 — Feb. 8 at Mabel D. Orr Fashion Boutique (118 Washington St.)

“Lia Sophia Jewelry” will sell costumes from former collections at discounted prices.

Feb. 6 — Feb. 29 at Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

“Italia Rediscovered” will feature more than 40 silver gelatin images printed from negatives as seen from the lens of an unknown photographer. The photos were discovered by Greg A. Chianis when he happened upon six rolls of 35mm film negatives from the 1930s and 1940s at an Italian antique market.

Feb. 7 at Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

“Guided Art Walk” will offer free guided tours exploring art on display inside the Phelps Mansion Museum. Tours will be offered at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Artists featured include Douglas Arthur Teed, Robert Pratt and Harry Roseland.

Feb. 7 — Feb. 23 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

“Allegory, Symbol and Vision” will be a curated surrealist exhibition rich in symbols, parables and personal stories, many of which are weighted in personal struggles, showing how art can be used as an outlet to speak a mind’s truth.

Feb. 7 at the American Civic Association (131 Front St.)

“Pan Africa Night” will feature artistic and cultural expressions of various African countries including Ghana, Kenya and Egypt.

Feb. 7 at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church (44 Main St.)

“Candlechant for Epiphany” will have a service of prayer, psalms and anthems sung and chanted completely in candlelight by The Men of Trinity Choir.

Feb. 7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church (72 Main St.)

“Christian Music Jam” will feature music videos from around the world. Singing and dancing is encouraged.

Feb. 7 — March 3 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

“Stray Cats and Caffeine” will feature art by Sarah Max.

Feb. 7 — March 30 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)



“Trail of Truth” will feature black and white photographs by Arra Norton focused on the 2019 Trail of Truth, which is a marched performance art piece held annually by Truth Pharm in honor of those who have died from substance use-related causes in the Binghamton area.

Jan. 3 — Feb. 29 at Marcy Swartz Gallery (5 Riverside Drive)



“Places I’ve Been” will feature paintings in mixed media by Diane Lercher.