A look at November's lineup

While some students may be focused on celebrating their second Halloweekend, it’s not too early to make plans for November. Check out our monthly roundup of First Friday’s offerings to find something to do during the first few chilly Binghamton evenings.

Oct. 4 — Nov. 16 at Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts (186 State St.)

The “Play” exhibition will feature the work of A.J. Fries, a Buffalo-based artist. Fries uses toys to call on his viewers to notice their place in the world and bring them back to their childhood innocence.

Nov. 1 at Atomic Tom’s (196 State St.)

The Binghamton Live Songwriter Series will feature live music performed by John Kanazawich and guest songwriters, which might escalate into an impromptu jam session with surprise guests.

Nov. 1 — Nov. 2 at Atomic Tom’s (196 State St.)

The 2019 Rude and Bold Women Visual and Performance Art Show will feature works from local and regional female artists.

Nov. 1 — Nov. 26 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

The SUNY Broome Photography Student Show will be hosted by the Broome Community College (BCC) Photography Club and present work from BCC photography students.

Nov. 1 — Nov. 23 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The gallery will feature ink drawings of snow-covered mountains by Karen Fedczuk in “Winter Ascent” and oil paintings and pastel drawings by Linda Ciallelo in “Figures and Flowers.”

Nov. 1 at the American Civic Association (131 Front St.)

“Pan African Night” will feature songs and dances from the African diaspora and a Ghanaian cooking demonstration presented by Anthony Bak Buccitelli.

Nov. 1 at the Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)

“The Famous Devinne Myers” will feature a performance by singer-songwriter Devinne Myers as she releases her new album, “Silver Line.”

Nov. 1 — Dec. 31 at the Marcy Swartz Gallery (5 Riverside Drive)

“The Best Faces” will feature portraits of suffragettes, Holocaust victims, Underground Railroad passengers, war veterans and Native Americans made by Patricia Evans’ students at BCC.

Nov. 1 — Nov. 3 at the Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

“The Normal Heart” by Larry Kramer will be performed at 7 p.m. Produced by Rob Egan from The Southern Tier Aids Program and directed by Kate Murray of Studio 271 Productions, the play is based off of the true story of the beginning of the AIDS crisis in New York City and the gay men who fought an entire political system to have their plight taken seriously.

Nov. 1 — Nov. 6 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (72 Main St.)

“Christian Music Jam” will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature a variety of styles of Christian music videos from around the world. Singing along is encouraged.

July 21 — Jan. 20 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

“Focus on Nature” will feature over 30 pieces of contemporary national history illustrations from all over the world.

Nov. 1 — Dec. 3 at Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

“Women to Worship” will feature a photo montage collection of female figures in world cultural history, created by artist Ramona Lena Kacyvenski.

Nov. 16 — Nov. 30 at the Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

“Threads: Regional Quilt Work” will feature quilt art by Jean McCreary and Anne Copps. Whether the work is traditional or contemporary, there is always a story stitched into every quilt.

Oct. 16 — Nov. 6 at Debra Gelson for DA Headquarters (31 Court St.)

“Beautiful Binghamton” will feature 16 local scenes of art by Victor Lay with a cider and doughnuts reception featuring cellist Hakan Tayga.

Nov. 1 at The Memory Maker Gallery (215 State St.)

The “Spirituality” exhibition will be presented by United Methodist Homes community members as part of The Memory Maker Project, which features artwork by local artists living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss.

Oct. 4 — Nov. 29 at the Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The “Making an Impression” gallery will feature the work of artist Beth Atkinson, who specializes in relief printmaking in linoleum and woodcut.