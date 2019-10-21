Biannual show features students sketch comedy

This weekend, Hinman Production Company’s biannual Binghamton Night Live (BNL) gave students the chance to experience comedy, musical performances and an entire production in the style of Saturday Night Live.

Performances of “BNL 7: The Seventh BNL” took place at 8 p.m on Oct. 17, 18 and 19. Tickets were $1, and the show took place in the Hinman Commons.

The entire show is student-written and performed, and was co-directed by Kevin Wallace, a senior double-majoring in computer science and mathematics, and Jacob DeVito, a senior majoring in English. Several of the 12 sketches revolved around the relatable details of attending college at Binghamton University. “Sodexo Jeopardy” parodied the often criticized food service company with impressions of the famous Tully’s employee Lisa, Mary from Mein Bowl and Brian from Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4). Other sketches featured a family that belonged to a Snuggie-based religious organization, a soldier writing letters from the front lines of the Area 51 raid and a pledge class of fraternity brothers who were tasked with emulating the lives and fates of Greek tragic heroes.

Sabrina Narvesen, an actor in the show and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, said the actors had a great time performing the material and enjoyed rehearsing with one another.

“BNL was a joy to be in and the cast made the show enjoyable for my first HPC show,” she said. “It was extremely difficult to not break character onstage because of how funny all of the amazing cast is and great writing.”

DeVito said directing was hard work, but led to a product he was proud of.

“It was an incredible experience,” he said. “Definitely more tiring than just being in a show and having to go to rehearsals, because when you’re leading you have to constantly be on. But then you also get to see your vision for something come to life, so it’s incredible.”

One change from previous editions of BNL was the inclusion of musical acts, which served to break up the rapid-fire nature of the sketches. Each performance had a different musical guest, with Jacob Parker, a junior majoring in music, on Thursday, Big Tasty on Friday and Ty McHugh, ‘19, on Saturday.

Rachel Weinfeld, a junior majoring in psychology, has seen BNL four times and said that she was impressed with the quality of the performance.

“I can honestly say that it exceeded my expectations with how funny and relatable content was,” she said. “I highly recommend going to see it if you have the chance next year.”