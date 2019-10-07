Rap artists take the stage for the sixth year of the fall concert

Get ready to yell “Mooo!” on Oct. 17 as rappers Doja Cat and Gucci Mane take over the Binghamton University Events Center.

For the sixth year in a row, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) is bringing rap and hip-hop artists to perform for the fall concert. Last year, 21 Savage was scheduled to perform until his show was canceled because of a snowstorm that impeded his travel to Binghamton.

Christopher Wright, vice president for programming for the Student Association (SA) and a senior double-majoring in economics and political science, said most students favored the rap genre in a recent survey.

“When choosing the artists for this year’s Fall Concert, we looked at the survey and saw that students voted heavily in both the rap and pop artist category and wanted to provide students with a show that a variety of people would enjoy,” he wrote in an email.

Doja Cat, born Amala Zandile Dlamini in Los Angeles, California, came to prominence with her 2018 song, “Mooo!” The song went viral after she released a novelty music video where she danced in a cow costume in front of a green screen. As of October 2019, the video has acquired more than 56 million views.

In March 2018, Doja Cat released her first studio album, “Amala,” which features guest appearances by rapper Rico Nasty and singer Konshens. In August 2019, she released a remix of her single “Juicy” with rapper Tyga. The song debuted at 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. She is currently working on her sophomore album, and its first single, “Bottom Bitch,” released on Oct. 3.

Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis in Birmingham, Alabama, has been actively making music since 2001, releasing 12 studio albums and more than 70 mixtapes. Gucci Mane first achieved commercial success with his sixth studio album, “The State vs. Radric Davis” in 2009. The album reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold in 2010. Since 2016, he has collaborated with Drake, Lil Wayne, Selena Gomez and other artists, appearing on popular tracks like “Black Beatles” with rap duo Rae Sremmurd. On Thursday, he released “Big Booty” with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Wright said these artists were chosen for their diverse music style.

“Gucci Mane and Doja Cat portray two different styles of music and are well-known artists that have done well in the last few years,” he wrote. “We hope that the show will be an enjoyable experience for students — and [we’ll] continue working on making the event a success on October [17].”

Tickets went on sale for students at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. As in previous years, tickets will be $40 for floor seats and $25 for general admission.

The show will take place in the Events Center on Oct. 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.