The Binghamton area hosts several runs while the weather is still bearable

Tyler Gorman/Staff Photographer As upstate New York enters fall, students running outside can witness changing foliage and blue skies. Close

Even as the fall semester begins winding up, summer is still in full swing. Despite the beautiful weather, many students opt to shut in and either focus on studies or binge Netflix or Hulu. Many neglect a beautiful day or just forget how to spend time outside when school comes around. If you’re looking to get some outdoor time and cardio in while supporting local causes and getting involved in the community, check out these local 5K (3.1 mile) races:

Sept. 14: Glitter & Glitz Run, 10:00 a.m. — Vestal Coal House (204 Stage Road, Vestal, NY 113850)

Multiple glitter stations are spread throughout the course, ready to throw glitter at you while running. Sign-up for the race includes a free T-shirt.

Sept. 14: Kopernik’s Second-Annual Race to the Stars, 6:00 p.m. — Kopernik Observatory & Science Center (698 Underwood Road, Vestal, NY 13850)

This race fundraises for the titular observatory. The course has you running through the local roads around the observatory and finishing at the observatory for awards and an after-party. Registration comes with a free T-shirt.

Sept. 15: Love’s 5K Fun Walk/Run, 9:00 a.m. — Vestal Coal House (204 Stage Road, Vestal, NY 13850)

This race fundraises for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and is held by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. Registration comes with a free T-shirt.

Oct. 5: Second-Annual Synergy Pump N Run 5K, 1:00 p.m. — Vestal Coal House (204 Stage Road, Vestal, NY 13850)

A 5K race that tests running ability along with pure strength, participants have the chance to take off 20 seconds from their time for every successful bench press they complete at packet pickup. People can also simply run or walk the race itself. Proceeds from the race will go to the M-EALS program. Refreshments are provided at the finish line.

Oct. 12: Boys & Girls Club Pumpkin Run 5K, 10:00 a.m. — Vestal Coal House (204 Stage Road, Vestal, NY 13850)

Racers have the option to either walk or run the course, with medals and pumpkins given to those who place overall as well as within their age group. Post-race activities include a pumpkin costume contest and a pumpkin decorating contest. Complimentary cider and doughnuts will be at the finish line.

Oct. 27: Heroes and Villains 5K, 11:00 a.m. — Vestal Coal House (204 Stage Road, Vestal, NY 13850)

Dress up in costume as a hero or villain to run or walk the course. Medals will be given to all participants, as well as awards for those who place and those with the best costume. Post-race refreshments will be provided alongside live music.

More information on the races can be found at triplecitiesrunnersclub.org