While most students head home each summer to relax and forget about the losses that were taken this semester, some are still stuck in Binghamton for classes, jobs or other responsibilities. It may seem disheartening to see your friends thriving on vacation while you’re stranded in a ghost town, but don’t fret. Binghamton offers much more than Downtown icons like The Rat and Lost Dog Cafe as forms of entertainment. If you’re a student staying in the area, follow Pipe Dream’s guide to get you through Binghamton’s hottest summer events.

1. Binghamton Zoo’s Flea Market & Book Sale

Location: Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park

Date: May 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by the local zoo to see more than just cute animals. The Binghamton Zoo is hosting a flea market and book sale where crafts, gently used books and other items will be on sale. There will be several local vendors to shop from and the proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Binghamton Zoo. If you want to explore the area without breaking the bank, this is a great opportunity.

2. Femania 2019 and Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest

Date: June 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Cyber Cafe West

Date: July 14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Recreation Park

Can’t make it to Governors Ball in New York City? No problem. Binghamton has a unique music scene to satisfy your need for summer music festival vibes. Head to Femania at Cyber Cafe West on Main Street to celebrate women and see six local female artists sing original music. The show will also highlight visual artists who will display and sell their art throughout the venue. If that doesn’t suit you, Recreation Park will host its 23rd-annual Rec Park Music Fest, recently renamed the Harpur M. Stantz Music Fest in memoriam of a community member, that will feature some of the region’s best performers.

3. Broome Art Trail 2019

Date: June 1 and 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Broome County

If you want to channel your artsy side, go on the first-annual Broome Art Trail. The tour will feature over 100 participating artists and arts organizations across 53 venues throughout Broome County. Showing artists’ work includes painting, drawing, sculpture, fiber, woodworking, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry and more, so you’ll be sure to find something that piques your interest.

4. Conklin Fair

Date: July 11, 12 and 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Conklin Fair Grounds

If you’re missing Spring Fling, you can relive the fun at the 48th-annual Conklin Fair. Conklin is only 20 minutes away, so if you’re bored, this is an easy solution. The fair will feature a parade, opening ceremony, games, rides, food, live music and other entertainment.

5. Strawberry Festival

Date: June 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Owego

Strawberries are an essential summer snack, and now you can go to a festival dedicated to this yummy fruit. The two-day event will highlight more than just strawberries as there will be over 100 vendors, food, live entertainment, a parade, fireworks and more. Make sure to grab some strawberry shortcake while you’re there.

6. Road trip

Binghamton can get old, especially when you live here the whole year. Luckily, Binghamton is a short ride away from other big cities such as Ithaca, Syracuse and attractions like the Pocono Mountains. Take advantage of the sunshine and go on a hike in the Pocono Mountains or visit the gorges in Ithaca and swim near the rushing waterfalls. If Binghamton’s continual gloom doesn’t seem to falter, head to Destiny USA, Syracuse’s gigantic mall, to shop, catch a movie, do an escape room and more.