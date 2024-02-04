Binghamton captures fourth win in last five games of conference play.

After scraping out a 63-58 win against NJIT, the Binghamton women’s basketball team took its momentum into an America East (AE) matchup against the reigning conference champions in Vermont at home on Saturday and came out with a 66-57 win. Despite Vermont holding a slight lead going into halftime, the Bearcats took the momentum back in second half, outscoring the Catamounts 27-16 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

“Our players knew what we had to do today,” said Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. “We talk about it every day in practice. We played good, disciplined defense and took care of the basketball. We’ve been telling our players all season how special of a group they are, and they are really believing in themselves right now.”

Binghamton (9-13, 4-5 AE) opened the first period strong by securing its first basket in under a minute. However, the baskets were matched by Vermont (15-8, 7-2 AE). Both teams locked in on defense, forcing tough shots on both sides. Not long after, redshirt sophomore guard Ella Wanzer drained a floater to tie the game at 4. Afterward, sophomore guard/forward Camryn Fauria sank a floater to give Binghamton the 8-6 lead. After constant lead changes, junior forward Genevieve Coleman drained a free throw for her first points of her game — giving the Bearcats a 12-11 lead at the end of the first period.

“I think the entire game, we made it clear that it was a statement game,” said redshirt sophomore guard Jadyn Weltz. “Every loose ball, every hustle play had to be ours. So I think during the entire game, we wanted that loose ball more than they did, and it showed in our grit and our hard work.”

The chronicle of the second period was a ping-pong match of shots between the Bearcats and Catamounts. Wanzer converted the first basket of the period just 17 seconds in the period. Halfway through the period, Vermont took a 21-18 led as Binghamton struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting just 21.4 percent in the second quarter compared to 50 percent from the field in the first. Vermont bested this by shooting 72.7 percent from the field. After hitting a three-pointer with a minute to go, Vermont led 29-20 going into halftime.

“They moved the ball and believed in themselves — moving around shots, attacking the rim and doing what they needed to do,” Shapiro Ord said. “Everyone [worked] together and everyone [did] their job, and it gave us a step.”

Coming out of halftime, both teams’ lockdown defenses led to a nearly three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought. Weltz ended the scoreless period with the first basket of the period for BU, cutting the Catamount lead to 29-22. Vermont responded with a three-pointer with six minutes to extend its lead to nine. Over the next 5:25 of the third period, the teams battled back-and-forth, with neither team achieving more than a four-point edge. The Bearcats got back on track offensively, shooting 61.5 percent from the field in the period. Graduate student guard Denai Bowman tied the game at 39 with a jump shot but Vermont answered, taking a two point lead going into the final quarter.

A three-pointer by Wanzer to start the final period gave BU a 42-41 lead. Fauria continued her scoring streak and knocked two threes in the second half. Things continued to go back and forth as Vermont continued to answer back, making a layup to tie the game at 52. Then, the Bearcats took the lead with a pair of free throws by Bowman. Over the final three-plus minutes of the game, the Bearcats put the clamps on defensively and connected on free throws down the stretch, outscoring Vermont 12-3. Freshman guard Bella Pucci secured the win — banking both free throws with 16 seconds remaining on the clock as Binghamton came out on top 66-57.

“[We] built off of the momentum that we already had,” Fauria said. “Coach always says energy on the ball and all my catches came from when the ball was moving. It’s really just about moving the defense.”

Bowman led BU with 18 points, including her 1,400 career point — making her the sixth player in Binghamton history to surpass the mark. Fauria also tied her season high with 16 points. Weltz and Wanzer also finished in double digits, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bearcats will continue AE play as they travel to Albany on Thursday, Feb 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York.